Kogi trains 30,000 women on political participation

From Noah Ocheni, Lokoja

No fewer than 30,000 women across the 239 wards of the State will be trained and empowered to actively participate in politics and drive gender inclusive governance in Kogi.

The Special Adviser to Governor Yahaya Bello on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Mall. Nasir Ohiani disclosed this on Tuesday in Lokoja at a two-day training workshop for women in elective and appointed positions in the 21 Local Government Councils in the state.

Ohiani who was represented by Mr Henry Chinweuba, his Technical Assistant, said the training was part of the SDGs’ office initiative to build women leadership in the state and foster it under the “System Resilience-Building Approach to Women Leadership.

“We have broken down the Kogi State structure into 1,000 communities and we are planning to empower 30 women in each of the communities to give us 30,000 women.”

The programme, which would be executed under the System Resilience Building Approach to Women Leadership of the state Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) is expected to increase the number of women in elective and appointive political offices.

The training workshop which was organised by the state SDG in collaboration with Centre for Women Studies and Intervention (CWSI) had 21 Vice Chairpersons and 21 Council Leaders from the 21 Local Government Councils.

Rev. Sister Ngozi Francis Uti, Executive Director, Centre for Women Studies and Intervention (CWSI) in her address, urged the 42 local councils duty bearers to ensure that they use their positions to place women in their rightful places.

“In Nigeria, the people of Kogi State have demonstrated their zeal to promote women participation in political leadership by electing 21 women as vice chairpersons and 21 Council leaders of the local councils in the 21 local government areas of the state.

Dr Ifeyinwa Okolo, Department of English, Federal University, Lokoja with Specialty in Gender and Sexuality in African Literature, called for not just awareness but sensitization on gender equality and uniformity in decision making space.

Okolo who spoke on “Gender Equality in Leadership”, said it was expected that at the end of the capacity training, they would be able to function effectively in their new positions, understand the imbalance better and take steps to bridge the gaps.

In her contribution, Ms Eunice Agbo gun, Executive Director, Challenged Parenthood Initiative (CPI), a Non-Governmental Organisation, urged the women to have healthy self-image and use the office to bring positive changes to the state and the country.

