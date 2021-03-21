Benue councillors’ forum passes vote of confidence on chairman

From Austine Tule, Makuedi

The Benue State Councillors’ Forum has passed a vote of confidence on its Chairman Honourable Terungwa Kusugh.



Rising from an emergency delegate congress which took place at the Gboko Local Government Legislative Chambers at the weekend, the congress described the purported suspension of Kusugh as an illegality, saying it did not follow due process.



It condemned the action by some of its members especially as it regarded the purported suspension stressing that their action was an embarrassment to the body.



It said the accusations levelled against Kusugh were flimsy especially as it had to do with embezzlement of funds emphasizing that the Forum had at no time contributed funds to run its affairs and hence the allegations were baseless and mischievously calculated at smearing the image of its Chairman as well as that of the Forum.



The congress in a communiqué signed by Honourable Macellenious Hingah, Gboko and Philip Adikpe, Obi local government respectively, consequently mandated Mr. Kusugh to as a matter of urgency convene a meeting of all councillors in the state where issues affecting the Forum will be exhaustively discussed.



It urged the general public to disregard those parading themselves as officials of the Exco aside the one been led by Hon. Kusugh.



It equally warned those parading themselves as it’s officials to desist from same henceforth or sanctions will be visited on them.



The Forum pledged its unalloyed support to the administration of the Executive Governor of Benue State Dr. Samuel Ortom, the leadership of the People’s Democratic Party in the state, Special Adviser to the Governor on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs as well as the leadership of ALGON in the state.