Gwandara tribe of Idu, FCT coronate Kaura, Ngajiya; rekindles culture

By Our Reporter, Abuja

Idu – Koro community in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), recently crowned the new 2nd in- command to the village head (Kaura) and a woman leader, or representative of the women in the palace of village head (Ngajiya), as well as rekindled her rich cultures.



Due to the importance and excitement attached to the event, the premises of Government Secondary School, Idu – Koro, the place where the event was done, couldn’t contain people from within and outside the community who trooped into the community to witness the rekindling and showcasing of the rich culture of the tribe by the Gwandara indigenes.



Idu – Koro, a Gwandara community, originally known for farming and hunting is located in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) of FCT.



The reason behind the reactivating and showcasing the rich culture of the tribe was as a result of coronation of a new Kaura and Ngajiya, after the demise of the former ones over a year ago. While the title of Kaura went to Mallam Muhammad Dantani, that of Ngajiya went to Hajiya Salamatu Lami Bala Dina. They were crowned on June the 6th, 2021.



The village head of the community, Chief Muhammad Bawa Makama, while speaking to our correspondent at the event, said the community had been in its present place of habitation for about 819 years, having settled there in the year 1202.



Bawa added that due to the fact that the tribe, full of rich culture, tradition and custom, before any coronation or similar events were done by the tribe in the community, for the event to be successful, there were title holders that made things happen.



The titled chiefs, according to the traditional ruler, were the palace spokesman (Sakada) and members of his group, like Dangaladima, Gwabere, Jarmei, Makama, Jagaba, among others; the Kaura with members of his group like Galadima, Wombai, Sakadadaki, Dalatu, Waziri and; the Youth Leader (Barde) and members of his group, like Sakada – barde, Kaura – barde, Galadima – barde, Sarkin – ara, Sarkin – kugiri, Gouna- samari and Sarauniya – yamata, among others.



Attributing their positive contributions to the development of the community as the reason why Idu Traditional Council (ITC) gave the title to the newly coronated, the Village Head advised them to go about their duties with the fear of God, even as he informed that they were tested by the Council for a year and found them worthy.



Though the audience was among those entertained by traditional Asalla Dancing Group and Yaya Kaka Cultural Group, but some masquerades that also made the event exciting, include Ashama Sarkin Angulu, Ashama Rabo, Adamariko, Ngaji Idu. However, what gave more colour to the occasion was the appearance of the Kakamayiwa Idu Masquerade, said to have appeared last, over two decades ago, during the burial ceremony of the then Dangaladima Idu, being the father of the present Village Head of the Community.



Throwing lights about Kakamayiwa Idu Masquerade, the Village head informed that in the olden days, the masquerade was celebrated yearly, during which it would appear for a whole week, disappear for a year and appear again in another year’s time. What was consumed during the festivity, according to the Village Head was local yoghurt (kwunu) made from the corns contributed by farmers and prepared by the women for public consumption and generally consumed for the seven days marked out for the feast at the village square.



Still proving to the world, how rich the tribe is in culture, he said that another important and yearly celebration by the community in the olden days was Awaworo Festival. This festival, according to the Village Head, was observed to mark the beginning of eating of new yams.