COVID-19: Plateau records 182 new cases as second wave hits state

From Pwanagba Agabus, Jos

Plateau citizens have been urged to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 preventive guidelines as the second wave of virus hits the state, with 182 new cases recorded in this week.

The elderly were also advised not to visit clusters areas where there are large gatherings, as they are more prone to the virus.

State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Ndam Lar, disclosed this while briefing journalists in Jos, the State Capital, amidst the raising cases of the virus in the state.

It would be recalled that on Thursday, Governor Simon Lalong tested positive to COVID-19 and has gone into isolation.

Lar however said, the Governor, who tested positive is doing well medically in isolation.

According to him, “Plateau State is experiencing raising cases of COVID-19 and all citizens are expected to adhere to the protocols. This week, the state has recorded 182 cases and the number is raising steadily.

“Since inception, we have 4,179 confirm cases, 3932 persons have been discharged and 34 persons have died of the virus.”

Also speaking, Commissioner for Information and Communication, Hon. Dan Manjang blamed the raising cases to lack of adherence to the preventive guidelines in the state.

According to him, “Citizens have continuously violated the COVID-19 preventive guidelines at the markets, worship places, social gatherings, among others.

Manjang said government is not contemplating locking down the state for the second time, but would not hesitate if the cases continue to increase and if citizens continue to violate the preventive protocols.

“Any decision this government takes is in the interest of the citizens”, he maintained.

He appealed to citizens to take the COVID-19 protocols very serious particularly at the Christmas period, where people would be traveling from different parts of the world for celebration.

“We advise the elderly to avoid crowded places as they are more prone to contacting the virus”.