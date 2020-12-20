Pakistan, Nigeria seal pact to strenghten bilateral trade

By John Okeke

The High Commission of Pakistan, Nigeria collaborated with Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) to organize virtual ceremony of signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between RCCI and LCCI.

The event was attended by Mr.Amir Habib Abbasi, Charge d’ Affairs, High Commission of Pakistan, Nigeria, Mr. Muhammad Nasir Mirza, President, Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mr. Dr. Muda Yousaf, Director General, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Mr. Ali Tamkin Butt, Trade and Investment Attache of Pakistan, Nigeria along with officials of both Trade bodies and High Commission of Pakistan, Nigeria·

The virtual MoU ceremony was arranged in line with the Look Africa and Engage Africa Policy of Government of Pakistan to enhance bilateral trade and economic relationships with African countries.

RCCI, after FPCCI, is the only Pakistani Trade Chamber to have a formal MoU with a Nigerian Trade Chamber.

Mr. Muhammad Nasir Mirza, President, RCCI in his opening remarks highlighted the trade potential of Pakistan and stressed the need to enhance Bilateral Trade Relationships between Pakistan and Nigeria. He welcomed the MoU and assured strong collaboration with LCCI. He further added that Nigeria as the biggest economy of Africa can play a vital role in enhancing trade opportunities for both sides.

Mr. Muda Yousaf, Director General LCCI, whilst speaking on the occasion, appreciated the interest of Pakistan in enhancing economic ties with Nigeria and welcomed Pakistan’s business community for future joint collaboration.

He further added that in future the implementation of Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AFCFTA) will unified the whole Africa into a single market and Nigeria, as a biggest country of Africa, will be a main hub of trade activities. He assured full support for future joint collaboration to enhance bilateral trade relationship between Pakistan and Nigeria.

Mr. Amir Habib Abbasi, Charge d’ Affairs of High Commission of Pakistan, Abuja added, that the Government of Pakistan ,through its Engage Africa and Look Africa initiatives, is very keen to enhance economic and trade relationships with African countries.

He assured both Chambers that High Commission of Pakistan, Abuja and its Commercial Section, Lagos will render full support to facilitate the business community of both the countries.

In the closing remarks, both the chambers assured future cooperation to enhance trade activities and also applauded the Pakistan High Commission’s efforts to materialise the MoU between LCCI and RCCI.