50 Years Bilateral Ties : Nigeria , Jamaica launch inaugural direct flight

By John Okeke

As part of the activities to commemorate 50 years of good bilateral relations between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Republic of Jamaica, an inaugural direct flight, Air Peace, departed from Lagos and has landed in Montego Bay, on Monday, 21 December 2020.

This was contained in a press release by the the ministry’s Spokeperson Ferdinand Nwonye and made available to The Authority .

Aboard the flight was His Excellency, Geoffrey ONYEAMA, Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, together with a number of other senior Nigerian government officials and members of the Organised Private Sector.

They were received at the Sangster International Airport, Montego Bay, by
the Minister of Transportation of Jamaica and other top Jamaican government officials.

“It is expected that the welcome development will deepen relations between the two countries in areas of tourism, education and economic activities, to mention a few,” the release added.

