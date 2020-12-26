31 C
Nigerians must unite to tackle Insecurity, insists APC governors


Governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have again reiterated the need for Nigerians to put up a United force in the fight against insecurity.


The Progressive Governors in a statement issued Friday  by their treasurer,  Governor Yaya Bello of Kogi State called on all Nigerians to unite with President Muhammadu Buhari to tackle the security challenges 
The Forum which felicitated with Nigerians at Christmas prayed for a peaceful celebration and blessings of the season.


“PGF enjoins all Nigerians to unite and work together irrespective of our differences to resolve all our security challenges.


“Under the leadership of His ExcellencyPresident Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Forum members are confident that the nation will overcome all security challenges.”


The APC governors who also  celebrated the chairman of Progressive Governors Forum  (PGF),  Governor described him Atiku Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State as a leader with great  qualities.


“Forum members join him, his family and people of Kebbi State to celebrate the blessed life of a unifying leader and an outstandingly progressive politician.”

