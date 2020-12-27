31 C
IYC Cautions NAOC Over Marginalisation Of Host Community Staff

By John Silas

The Ijaw Youth Congress ( IYC) Worldwide has cautioned Nigerian Agip Oil Company ( NAOC) not to go ahead with its plans to redeploy and sack staff of the host communities who occupy management positions in the company.


The Group in a letter addressed to the Managing Director of the oil multinational and signed by its President, Peter Timothy, threatened to join forces with the concerned Landlords of Swamp and land Areas Operations of the firm to shutdown the operations of the company if they continue to oppress the host communities.


The letter which was made available to newsmen on Thursday also alerted the Management of the firm of an alleged plot by one Ms Calista Azogu, the Director Human Resources of her perfected plans with a group of others to redeploy and replace staff of the company who are indigenes of the host communities occupying management positions.


The group warned that the Youth body will no longer condone such intimidation and oppression in their land, stating that most  management staff who are from the Niger Delta region have been unduly removed and replaced in the same intimidating manner.


According to the statement, ” enough is  enough, IYC will no longer tolerate further intimidation and marginalisation from any tribe.
“We request the Managing Director to carry out investigation and make her position known to the public within seven days in order to rebuild confidence in the minds of the Landlords, communities and the region at large”, he said.


It would be recalled that a forthnight ago, the concerned Landlords and communities of Nigerian Agip Oil Company threatened to shut down operations of the company over marginalisation.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

