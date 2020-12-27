Women Affairs Minister tests positive for Covid-19

By Myke Uzendu, Abuja

Nigeria’s Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen has tested positive to COVID-19 and gone into self-isolation.

This was made known in a statement personally signed by her, on Sunday.

She wrote, “Following interaction with individuals that later show asymptomatic sign of COVID-19, I was advised by my medical team to undergo the test and self-isolate for observation over the past few days.

“This is to inform the general public that after undergoing a test carried out on me and members of my family, my result returned positive while that of members of my family tested negative.

“Currently, I am asymptomatic and have gone into isolation during the period of treatment. Please keep me in your prayers and I implore you all stay safe and observe all COVID-19 protocols as we grapple with this pandemic.

“Please keep me in your prayers. I implore you all to stay safe and observe all COVID-19 protocols as we grapple with this pandemic. I urge you all to please take responsibility for yourself and your family in order to protect our dear country even more at this time.”

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC), on Saturday night reported 829 new infections of COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

The Health Agency said the new infections bring the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 83,576 which includes 70,495 discharged cases and 1,247 deaths.

According to data on the NCDC’s website, since the beginning of the outbreak in February, more than 925,215 samples have been tested in the country.