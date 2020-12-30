Cult clash claim two, others injured in Rivers community

From Blessing Ibunge, Port Harcourt

Two persons have been shot dead following a cult clash that happened in Luubara community, Khana Local Government area of Rivers State.

The AUTHORITY gathered that the victims, one Timothy Baridapdo and Bariyaa died at a spot while two ladies who sustained gunshot injuries were rushed to a hospital by the Divisional Police Officer of Bori Division.

It was learnt that the unidentified gunmen invaded the community at about 8pm on Tuesday, went straight to a beer parlour near the market square in the community where they shot at their targets.

Meanwhile, the State Public Relations officer, SP Nnamdi Omoni who confirmed the crime said it was a case of cult clash.

Omoni also revealed that peace has returned to the community, adding that there has not been any arrest as at the time of filling this report.

“It was a cult clash between two rival groups leading to the death of one Bariya Timothy ‘m’ 35yrs, a notorious gang leader whose gang is responsible for the attacks in Lubara Community and its environs.

“No arrest has been made, however all hands on deck to arrest members of both cult groups. The Community is peaceful and areas under close monitoring”, Omoni added