Ex-lawmaker’s son, 2 others arrested for armed robbery in Calabar

A son of an ex-House of Assembly member in Cross River State and two others have been arrested for alleged armed robbery.

The suspects, DAILY POST findings revealed were in a car driven by the son of the ex-member of the House of Assembly.

An eyewitness, who gave his name as Francis, said the incident occurred at Chief Obot Street Housing Estate, Calabar Municipal Local Government Area of the state

He alleged that the six robbery gang attempted to attack a policeman at gunpoint while carrying out a robbery attack on Sunday night.

The eyewitness further said the gang was confronted by Operation Akpakwu, who later arrested three after a serious gun duel with the robbers.

“One of the armed robbers is a son to a former House of Assembly Member in the state. The robbers were chased from State Housing by Chief Obot Street while they were shooting sporadically.

“During the process of chasing after them by the Operation Akpakwu team, the driver of the vehicle lost control and ran into a deep gutter.

“Three of the armed robbers were arrested, the other three escaped, one of them had bullet wounds. The son of a former House of Assembly member was the person who drove the car the robbers used for the operation,” the witness stated.

When our reporter called at the office of the Police Public Relations Officer, the PPRO DSP Irene Igbo, she did not pick several calls made by us.