23 C
Abuja
Trending Now

COVID-19 scare: Church crossover services disrupted

YULETIDE: Sanwo-Olu lifts 364 physically challenged persons, expands…

NLC appeals for reinstatement of 2,414 teachers sacked…

Nasarawa Assembly backs Gov Sule on revenue leakages

Gov Ayade signs 2021 appropriation bill of N281.9bn…

Kano NDLEA seizes 9.075kg illicit drugs, arrests 1,036…

Nasarawa Local councils embark on forensic audit of…

Village head sacked over alleged stealing, vandalism in…

Delta Council Chairman, Tidi, dissolves all revenue subcommittees

Governor Ayade’s aide on Presidency, NASS resigns

Business Cover

Gov. Ugwuanyi signs 2021 budget of N169.8bn for Enugu

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State on Wednesday signed the state’s 2021 appropriation bill of N169.8 billion into law.

The state House of Assembly had on Tuesday 29, passed the 2021 appropriation bill following the presentation to the Assembly for consideration on December 9, by the governor.

The sum of N101.1 billion representing 60 per cent of the budget was earmarked for capital expenditure, while N68.7 billion representing 40 per cent was for recurrent spending.

Ugwuanyi said that the 2021 budget would be judiciously implemented in a way that residents of the state would be the ultimate beneficiaries.

The governor commended the Assembly for considering and passing the budget within a record time.

Ugwuanyi said that he was optimistic that 2021 would be better for the people.

Earlier, the Deputy Speaker of the Assembly, Chief Uche Ugwu, while presenting the budget for assent, said that the House engaged the state’s Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) constructively during budget defence.

Ugwu said that the Assembly carried out its legislative responsibilities diligently while considering the budget. (NAN)

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Impact of import duties on off-grid solar in ECOWAS – Lessons from East Africa

Editor

NLC urge El-Rufai to pay withheld LG workers check-off dues

Editor

Top LG’s technologies to lookout for in 2020

Editor

CES 2020: LG to unveil tech for indoor vegetable cultivation

Editor

Northern presidency in 2023 will breed anarchy, South-South elders warn

Editor

NCS 1,243 immigrants, claims drop inarms, drugs import over border closure

Editor

Enough of killings in Adamawa, Benue, Taraba a�� Army

Editor

CBN unveils guidelines for non-interest funds for agric business, others

Editor

Rumpus in SSS over probe of Bayelsa Dep Gov’s NYSC Cert

Editor

Buhari condemns Boko Haram’s latest attacks in Borno as ‘premordial’

Editor

NTITA: NCC, Danbatta bag fresh awards for broadband dev

Editor

I will not tolerate indolence, truancy – ITF DG warns staff

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More