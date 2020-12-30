23 C
Abuja
Trending Now

COVID-19 scare: Church crossover services disrupted

YULETIDE: Sanwo-Olu lifts 364 physically challenged persons, expands…

NLC appeals for reinstatement of 2,414 teachers sacked…

Nasarawa Assembly backs Gov Sule on revenue leakages

Gov Ayade signs 2021 appropriation bill of N281.9bn…

Kano NDLEA seizes 9.075kg illicit drugs, arrests 1,036…

Nasarawa Local councils embark on forensic audit of…

Village head sacked over alleged stealing, vandalism in…

Delta Council Chairman, Tidi, dissolves all revenue subcommittees

Governor Ayade’s aide on Presidency, NASS resigns

News

Maritime workers protest over unpaid benefits to INTELS staff

From Blessing Ibunge, Port Harcourt

 The Association of Maritime Workers Union at the weekend protested the non-payment of its workers benefits by INTELS Nigeria Ltd.

During the protest organised by the group at the Integrated Logistic Services (INTELS) in Onne Rivers State, they appealed to the federal government, state government, Nigerian Port Authority, NIMASA Director-General to come into the non-payment issue.

Chairman Senior Staff Maritime Workers Union, INTELS/AMS Branch, Mr Sunday Atakpo, said that 633 out of 700 members of their union working for Integrated Logistic Services in Nigeria were placed on redundancy without payment of their benefits.

He stated that the members who have worked for 23 years with AMS under INTELS were placed on redundancy without following the condition of service.

“We were told that Intels don’t know AMS but our applications, interview employment, queries, suspensions and terminations are done here by INTELS

“We are appealing to the federal government, our state government, Nigeria Port Authority, NIMASA Director-General to come to our aid and urge INTELS management to pay us our benefits because a labourer have wage.

“We are not saying we will not go as they have terminated us, many of us are even ready for voluntary redundancy but what we are saying is that they should pay us our benefits just as they paid our counterparts in Intels,” he said.

Similarly, Mr Tunde Bolaji, the Chairman of Junior Staff of INTELS Association of Maritime Services also told Journalists that the workers were protesting because 90 per cent of them placed on redundancy without benefits have served for 10 years.

Bolaji said that the company’s system of calling back workers after redundancy is contrary to Labour law.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Revealed: How INGOs, staff embezzle billions of dollars meant for northeast IDPs

Editor

Death threat on Nwodo, Ohanaeze Youths dare IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu

Editor

Group commends FG for giving Magu fair hearing

Editor

*Blacklist: Centre faults Nigeria’s classification by US*

Editor

Ganduje Procures N500 Million Drugs For Community Hospitals

Editor

Gov Ayade congratulates Obaseki on re-election

Editor

COVID-19: 61 year old hotel manager 3rd index case in Rivers

Editor

Odinkalu Leads Tanzanian Opposition’s Legal Team at African Court

Editor

$2.5bn stolen crude: Frank accuses Buhari of silence

Editor

School reopening without adherence to Covid-19 protocols dangerous – ASUU

Editor

Flood: Gov Badaru orders evacuation of victims in Jigawa as death toll rises to 40

Editor

*PRONECO passes vote of confidence in Buhari*

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More