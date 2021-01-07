NAF distributes more oxygen to fight Covid-19



By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The Nigerian Airforce has distributed more free Liquid Oxygen (LOX) to designated Hospitals and Isolation Centres in Abuja.

The distribution on Thursday is part of NAF’s ongoing contribution towards the Federal Government’s efforts in managing the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Air Vice Marshal Ibikunle DaramolaDirector of Public Relations and Information Nigerian Air Force, said in a press release that the latest beneficiaries of the supplementary batch include the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada and the Department of State Services Isolation Centre in Abuja, who had benefitted from the earlier batch distributed in September 2020.

He said that the oxygen, which was produced by the NAF LOX Plant at the 103 Strike Group (103 STG) Yola, were airlifted by the NAF C-130 Hercules aircraft to the Nnmadi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja and handed over to the beneficiaries by the Chief of Medical Services (CMS), Air Commodore Gideon Bako, who was represented by the Commander 063 NAF Hospital Abuja, Group Captain Muzzammil Muhammed.

“Speaking during the handing over of the oxygen to the beneficiaries, the CMS assured that the NAF would continue to provide the free oxygen to Hospitals and Isolation Centres in line with the directive of the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

“On his part, the Director of Medical Gases, University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Mr Nathan Yatufate, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries expressed his delight at the gesture by the NAF, noting that the oxygen has been instrumental in saving the lives of most COVID-19 patients in recent time.

“Meanwhile, the NAF, had on 6 January 2021 provided cylinder of the LOX to the Maitama District General Hospital, Abuja for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. The Management of the Hospital thanked the NAF for providing the oxygen which, they said, remains the most critical need for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in the Hospital.”