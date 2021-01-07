25 C
Kano LG Polls: APC Presents Flags To Candidates, As Ganduje Says Victory Is Sure For The Party

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Ahead of January 16 Local Government elections in Kano,  Kano state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, on Thursday, presented flags to 44 chairmanship candidates and 484 counsellorship candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC). 
Ganduje, who was supported by the party chairman, Prince Abdullahi Abbas and other party stalwarts, preached peace during the campaigns. 
He, however, expressed optimism that APC will emerge victorious during the election. 
In his remarks, the APC Chairman, however, tasked candidates to engage in campaign of ideology that will sale the manifesto of the party and further take Kano to the Next Level. 
Prince Abbas insisted that the uncommon achievements of the ruling party in the state speak volume, adding that, “victory is ours.” 

The AUTHORITY recalls that the  National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), had conducted drug tests on candidates participating in the election and found about 13 of them victims of drug addiction. 
However, the APC Secretary, Ibrahim Zakari Sarina, confirmed to journalists shortly after the flag presentation that 13 counsellorship candidates who failed the NDLEA drug test, were replaced. 
The flag presentation which took place at Sani Abacha International Stadium, Kofar Mata, attracted a huge, but controlled crowd of APC supporters across the 44 Local Government Areas of Kano state.

