Sen.Ubah declares interest in Anambra guber election

By Ignatius Okorocha

The Senator representing Anambra South in the 9th Senate,Sen.Ifeanyi Ubah (YPP-Anambra) on Wednesday at plenary declared his intention to vie for the 2021 Anambra governorship election scheduled to hold on Nov.6

Sen.Ubah made his intention know in a letter addressed to President of Senate, Ahmad Lawan and read on the floor of the Senate chamber.

The lawmaker in the letter said his interest was hinged on revamping and consolidating Anambra state credentials as the light of the nation.

“In view of the above stated, I am humbly soliciting for your well wishes, prayers and support which will go a long way in making this noble vision a reality,” Ubah said.