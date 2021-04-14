35 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Booster99 reaffirms Brand promise, mouthwatering, exciting rewards for…

ECOWAS Parliament assures 30% Women Representation in its…

Sen.Ubah declares interest in Anambra guber election

Senate asks Ag.IGP, security agencies to investigate Ebonyi…

ITF signs pact to advance Nigerian Air Force…

Like Idi Amin’s Uganda, our Naira is in…

Affirmative Action: ECOWAS Parliament to reject lists from…

China improves education to alleviate poverty, helps residents…

$1bn arms procurement: Clear your name now, Coalition…

China lifts 770 million rural people out of…

Politics

Sen.Ubah declares interest in Anambra guber election

By Ignatius Okorocha

The Senator representing Anambra South in the 9th Senate,Sen.Ifeanyi Ubah (YPP-Anambra) on Wednesday at plenary  declared his intention to vie for the 2021 Anambra governorship election scheduled  to hold on Nov.6

Sen.Ubah made his intention know in a letter addressed to President of Senate, Ahmad Lawan and read on the floor of the Senate chamber.

 The lawmaker in the letter said his  interest  was hinged on   revamping  and  consolidating Anambra state credentials as the light of the nation.

“In view of the above stated, I am humbly soliciting for your well wishes, prayers and support which will go a long way in making this noble vision a reality,” Ubah said.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Ultimatum to herders: PGF DG cautions against ethnic sentiments

Editor

2023: Why Tinubu must wade into APC crisis, stakeholders

Editor

APC NEC holds Thursday

Editor

2023: Coalition warns PDP, APC not to field Jonathan, Tinubu, Tambuwal

Editor

APC has failed Nigeria- Wike

Editor

Ifedi Okwenna declares to contest Anambra Governor

Editor

Adamawa APC carpets Gov. Finitiri over threat to member life

Editor

Edo: You are destroying democracy, PDP tells Oshiomhole, APC

Editor

Council Polls: Benue Community Alledges Marginalization

Editor

APGA repositioning for 2023, says Anyanwu

Editor

INEC launches election results viewing portal

Editor

Stay away from your parent’s burial, Igbo group begs Nnamdi Kanu

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More