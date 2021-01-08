Sen. Gyang distributes football kits to constituents ahead of peace tourney

From Agabus Pwanagba, Jos



Senator representing Plateau North, Istifanus Gyang on Thursday distributed football kits ahead of the first ever Peace, Unity and Reconciliation Football Tournament to be held in the zone.

The lawmaker equally said, the tournament will avail youths in the Senatorial District showcase their talents, adding that through the tournament discovered talents will be developed to become professional players like Ahmed Musa, Sam Pam, among others.

According to him, “This tournament is an initiative and mechanism for peace building in Plateau North.

“The intention and desire is to drive the agenda of promoting peace, unity and reconciliation as the game of football has proven to be a unifying factor among Nigerians defying all divisive tendencies, prejudices and sentiment.

Gyang maintained that, “The tournament will also enable us attain the objective of availing the youth the opportunity the showcase their talents in football artistry and provide entertainment for football enthusiasts.

The lawmaker who is also the Deputy Chairman Senate Committee on Defence, further stated that, “Through this tournament, talents shall be discovered from the grassroot, that will be developed and groomed to become professional players in the near future, producing the likes of Ahmed Musa the national captain of the Super Eagles, whose presence we are privilege to have on this occasion.

The Legislator appreciated members of the Local Organising Committee for accepting to plan the tournament, saying, “Iam hopeful that given their technical knowhow and expertise in the game of football, the tournament shall be a huge success”, he assured.

“Today’s event is marking the distribution of kits to football teams from the 73 electoral Wards of Plateau North that will feature in the tournament.

“Let me reiterate my admonition to the LOC and coaches at the ward levels that this tournament has no room for any form of segregation be it political, ethnic, religious or whatever.

“It is an all inclusive and unifying tournament that is to enhance togetherness and harmony, thus attaining the overall objective of building peace, unity and reconciliation in Plateau North”, he stressed.

Among kits distributed were Jerseys, footballs and track suits to all the 73 wards that make up the six LGAs of Jos South, Jos North, Jos East, Bassa, Barkin Ladi and Riyom that make up the senatorial zone.

Also speaking, Captain of Super Eagles, Ahmed Musa, commended the lawmaker for organising the tournament and the reason behind its organisation, which are “Peace, unity and reconciliation”.

He recalled with nostalgia how as young boys, they use to play football in various communities not minding their religious background, but today its not the same, as there are no go areas.

He maintained that the Senator’s initiative is laudable and should be extended across the 17 LGAs of the State.

Musa also promise to to give N3 million to the winners of the tournament, N2 million and N1 million to the second and third positions respectively.