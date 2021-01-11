24.4 C
End of an era: Fagbohun bows out, as LASU Senate elects Prof Oke Acting Vice Chancellor

From Cyriacus Nnaji, Lagos

Senate of Lagos State University (LASU), at an emergency session on Monday, 11th January, 2021 elected Professor Oyedamola Oke Acting Vice Chancellor of the University.

According to a press statement signed by Ademola Adekoya, Coordinator, Centre for Information Press and Public Relations, LASU, Prof. Oke, the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Administration, polled 61 votes to defeat the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Academic, Prof. Wahab Elias who polled 51 votes.

He takes over in Acting Capacity from Prof. Olanrewaju Adigun Fagbohun, SAN, NPOM, whose tenure ended on Sunday, 10th January, 2021.

Prof. Oke is a Professor of Plant Pathology and Former Dean, Faculty of Science. He joined the Lagos State University as an Assistant Lecturer in the Department of Botany in 1984, and rose through the ranks to become a Professor in 2004.

Prof. Olanrewaju Adigun Fagbohun, SAN, NPOM this handed over to the newly elected Acting Vice Chancellor, Prof. Oyedamola Oke at the Vice Chancellor’s Office Babatunde Raji Fashola Senate Building, Main Campus, Ojo. 

In a brief speech, Prof. Fagbohun said: “Let me first heartily congratulate the Acting Vice Chancellor, Prof. Oke. I know your track record and the fact that you have come from way back in the management of this institution. I do know that having you on that seat will not in any way diminish the achievements we have had in the university in the last five years. I congratulate you on your election.

“I also congratulate the DVC academics too that the election went well and it shows the statesmanship that exists among you.

“The two of you were partners in the achievement of our institutional goals, he said.

The former Vice Chancellor, Professor Olanrewaju Adigun Fagbohun was the 8th Substantive VC of LASU.

