Onu urges private sector to invest in indigenous technologies

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, on Thursday in Abuja called on the Organised Private Sector (OPS) to invest in indigenous technologies.

The minister made the call at the launch of a disinfection tunnel developed by the National Space Research and Development Agency (NARSDA).

He said investing in local technology would improve the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Onu said the development of the disinfection tunnel was in line with the ministry’s drive to develop non-pharmaceutical measures that would checkmate the spread of Covid-19.

“We have been emphasising the use of non-pharmaceutical measures to really control the spread of Covid-19 in Nigeria“, he said.

According to him, the development of the tunnel was in line with the economic diversification and job creation programme of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He urged investors to commercialise the disinfection tunnel and make it available for local and international markets.

Onu commended the designers and engineers of NARSDA for locally sourcing materials used in the production of the tunnel.

He noted that the tunnel showcased the innovative spirit of Nigerians in the development of Science, Technology and Innovation (STI).

Earlier, the Acting Director-General of the NARSDA, Dr Francis Chizea, said the disinfection tunnel would also help in domesticating the technology in Nigeria.

He said the cost of producing the tunnel was half the price of importing it.

Chezea assured interested organisations seeking to purchase the tunnel of a year’s warranty.