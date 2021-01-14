20 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Ultimatum: Father Kukah must be allowed to practise…

FG to give N20,000 cash grant to 160,000…

Security: Governor advocates constitutional roles for traditional rulers

Trump condemns Capitol Hill attack

APC: PGF DG seeks total audit of party…

Gov Wike acknowledges recipient of FG N78b refund…

ECOWAS Parliament Speaker expresses hope for stronger regional…

Scientists in NIPRD demoralized over lack of support,…

ATF Operation LAFIYA DOLE kill several BHTs, destroy…

COVID-19: ECOWAS Court expends $345,126 in technology says…

World

Trump condemns Capitol Hill attack

Outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump has “unequivocally condemned” the Jan. 6 breach of Congress by his supporters.

“I want to be very clear: I unequivocally condemn the violence that we saw last week, Trump said in a video message posted by the White House on Twitter.

The president noted that the “incursion of the U.S. Capitol struck at the very heart” of the country and “angered millions of Americans” across party lines.

The sole article of impeachment, “incitement of insurrection”, received the votes of 10 fellow members of Trump’s Republican Party.

Trump noted that violence and vandalism had no place in his Make America Great Again movement, which he said had always been about defending the rule of law.

“Mob violence goes against everything I believe in, and everything our movement stands for.

“No true supporter of mine could ever endorse political violence; no true supporter of mine could ever disrespect law enforcement or our great American flag.

“No true supporter of mine could ever threaten or harass their fellow Americans.

“If you do any of these things, you are not supporting our movement, you are attacking it, and you are attacking our country,” he said.

Emphasising that those involved in the Capitol attack would be brought to justice, Trump called for peace and national reconciliation.

He said it was time for everyone who believed in “our agenda” to start thinking of ways to ease tensions and calm tempers.

The president said he had received security briefing on reports of additional demonstrations being planned in Washington and across the country in the coming days.

He cautioned against violence and any other form of criminality, adding that he had directed law enforcement agencies to spare no resources in maintaining order.

Trump also commented on his ban on Twitter, Facebook and other social media platforms, describing it as an “unprecedented assault on free speech”.

“These are tense and difficult times, the efforts to censor, cancel and blacklist our fellow citizens are wrong and they are dangerous.

“What is needed now is for us to listen to one another, not to silence one another,” he said.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

WHO’s China representative pens reply letter to Wuhan students

Editor

AIIB won’t get involved in members’ political disputes: bank president

Editor

China-ASEAN cooperation eyes on digital economy

Editor

China always a practitioner of multilateralism

Editor

China’s victory against poverty appreciated

Editor

Historic success of eradicating absolute poverty in Xinjiang should hit the headlines

Editor

China calls on AIIB members to work closer for shared development

Editor

China’s per capita GDP exceeds $10,000

Editor

U.S. Launches New Activity to Support 76,000 Children Orphaned or Made Vulnerable to HIV

Editor

China gathers public wisdom in compiling civil code

Editor

Nigeria@ 60: Nigeria , Japan relations broaden

Editor

Foreign Affairs Ministry distances self from NIDCOM , Communication ministry crisis

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More