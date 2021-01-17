APC senator lauds Gov Wike over quality projects in Rivers

…calls for new political alliance to rescue Nigeria

A Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Rochas Okorocha has lauded the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike over his quality developmental projects in the state.

Commissioning the Rumuche, Rumuakunde and Ohna Awuse Road at Emohua Local Government Area of the state, Senator Okorocha, stated that it is time for people who desire the best for Nigeria to stop complaining but come together to join force to make the country great.

Okorocha who represents Imo West Senatorial District at the senate, urged Nigerians to embrace each other no matter the political affiliation, and break the barriers that make it difficult to work together as Nigerians for the good of the country.

“In this dispensation, there are many bad people in APC, many bad people in PDP. I think the good people of APC and good people of PDP must come together for purpose of making Nigeria great. I could imagine where I join forces with Wike. Governor Wike, this is my hand of friendship. Let us bring all like minds, all great people of Nigeria. Rather than complaining, let us come together to make this country greater and greater as it should be.

“What brought me here today is not party. What brought me here today is love and friendship. I am not PDP, I am APC. But the time has come when we must break the jinx of party division and begin to embrace brotherhood and friendship and be able to state what is good and what is bad. A bad man is a bad man, even if he is PDP or APC’.

Senator Okorocha commended Governor Wike’s leadership courage, described him as a leader who has spoken truth to power, and continued to improve the lot of Rivers people with his project delivery mantra.

He noted that, is obvious that the masses of Nigerians are not asking for too much from their leaders other than basic necessities of life . according to him, leaders who are unable to provide basic amenities such as electricity, water and road must be considered failed leaders.

Okorocha further commended the audacity for quality project that Wike has demonstrated persistently.

He described the Rivers State Government House Clinic as a top class health facility that can provide quality health service most people seek abroad.

He observed that the facility is a typical German standard hospital with latest health equipment that can address critical health challenges, and located in a serene environment.

“Nigerians should take advantage of this place rather than spending millions travelling abroad. I commend Governor Wike for job well done’, Okorocha added.

In his speech earlier, Governor Wike clarified that bringing Senator Rochas Okorocha, who is a member APC, to inaugurate the road project does not mean that he is fraternising with the opposition party, but because they had been friends since his days as council chairman.

“But let me tell you what you may not understand. I don’t believe that you must only have friends in your own party. You must have to build relationship across boards but that doesn’t not mean that you’ll sell your party’.