21 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Engineer Sule: Leading by Example

The Wine in Senator Moro’s Cup

Mattehw Kukah in the eye of a storm

Buratai commends troops for ‘defeating’ Boko Haram insurgents…

FG to engage 21,000 Kebbi youths in public…

Leicester City go second in EPL after beating…

Mali beat Burkina Faso for good start at…

Napoli player tests positive for coronavirus

Police quell Aguleri, Umueri renewed crisis in Anambra…

We are not currently recruiting, EFCC says, disclaims…

Opinion

The Wine in Senator Moro’s Cup

By Ali Adoyi

Permit me to make an allusion to the wedding in Canaan of the region of Galilee, with a particular emphasis on the first miracle of Jesus Christ when a limited amount of wine became surplus and sweeter.

I do hope that my inference that the wine in Senator Abba Moro’s cup is inexhaustible just like the one provided by Christ himself won’t be misconstrued and be tagged as heresy. It’s simply an allusion to the fact that we have a new sweet wine, so little but quenching our taste. Despite the current scarce resources, the performing Senator is not backing down. He remains the Moro that sees tomorrow.

That I have never had any reason to personally drink from this cup does not mean that I’m not thirsty for it. I long for this wine like everyone. But the Senator is only an individual making effort in sacrifice to satisfy those he represents.

The Senator had in his usual calm and intelligent disposition listened carefully to a recent appeal by one of his aides who reminded him of his promise to restore light to Owukpa, one of the largest districts in Ogbadibo LGA.

In his ”talk and do” characteristic, he ordered the immediate purchase of a transformer and other materials needed to bring Owukpa back to life. This was sequel to his visit to Owukpa when Yellow Fever sent the community to an unexpected nightmare. How many Nigerian Senators can move with such a speed to embrace a dying people amid an epidemic known to be transmissible?

Only a few can be this selfless. No wonder he took the darts and missiles after leaving office as Interior Minister, a position he held with so much honour. Detribalized Moro was dragged to court not only for working with the then government to create jobs but for not ignoring Benue people like other former Ministers from the State did. But God knows a pure and selfless heart. He was vindicated.

Moro made sure that under him, Benue benefited equally like other states across the country. It may sound like a fairy tale to those who don’t appreciate effort, but those who know what the performing Senator has done for them will forever remain grateful.

Story about Moro’s regular visits to local governments across Benue for project commissioning was like a mirage to even me until my community which was cut off from the national grid returned to the path of light. Moro’s light has returned to Owukpa. Moro’s light is now shinning across Owukpa with his latest effort.

So if you ask me tomorrow about Moro, I will simply say, tomorrow is bright with Moro. If I’m asked if this wine will ever be exhausted, I will say, because many yearn for Moro’s wine, it remains ever flowing. We want more of his sweet wine as this is just the beginning. Thank you Moro for giving us tomorrow.

Adoyi Ali writes from Abuja, Nigeria.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Endless Allegations Of Alleged Graft In NDDC:The Last Kicks Of A Dying Horse

Editor

Edo Guber: Why power must change hands

Editor

Growing Confidence in War Against Insurgency

Editor

Fighting insurgency and much ado about mercenaries

Editor

Meeting TY Buratai, the workaholic Army General

Editor

Engineer Sule: Leading by Example

Editor

Why the Legislature must save Nigerians from Executive excesses

Editor

Belong to all of us, Mr President, Col. Umar urges Buhari

Editor

Enter NASS, Africa’s Shrine of Hypocrisy

Editor

Gov Sule tackling insecurity, unemployment in Nasarawa

Editor

Nigerian Army: Emulating General Buratai’s Accountability Aura

Editor

As Compol Mrs Ngozi Onadeko starts after DIG Mrs Irvy Okoronkwo(rtd), would the world perish if a woman IGP emerges in Nigeria?

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More