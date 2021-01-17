Engineer Sule: Leading by Example

When you have a leader like His Excellency, Engineer Abdullahi Sule..

When you have a Governor like Engineer Abdullahi Sule..

Who is continuously leading by example, showing remarkable dexterity, commitment and unshakable resolve to move the state forward…

A Governor that is unblemish in his quest for accountability, transparency and open governance..

A leader who has continuously demonstrated uncommon readiness to sacrifice to the benefit of Nasarawa State..

A God fearing Governor whose decisions are certainly and always guided by higher, refined instincts, than base, mundane considerations.

A leader that sets goals and works tirelessly to achieve such goals, undaunted by the inherent challenges..

Governor Abdullahi A. Sule is a considerate leader, who is always willing to give listening ears and who accommodates beyond comprehension.

So many instances abound to show a leader who is not so much interested in accolades but in doing what is right.

However two instances will suffice for now, to push home the point, that indeed, Nasarawa State is blessed with a selfless leader..

Engineer Abdullahi Sule was part of the entourage that accompanied President Muhammadu Buhari to the 74th UNGA in New York. According to available information, they spent three days on official duty, with Engineer Sule spending additional four days in the US before returning. He was subsequently paid travelling allowance for one week. But guess what? Engineer Sule took the allowance for only three days and returned the balance to the coffers of the state. His reason? He was only on official duty for three days!

Just recently, the Governor returned another unspecified amount of money earmarked for his vacation in the US. He chose to use his personal resources because he knows too well that Nasarawa State is facing economic challenges and there is every need to cut down on the cost of governance.

Engineer Sule exemplifies a leader that leads by example through personal sacrifice.