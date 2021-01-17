Air Vice Marshal Christian Chukwu[rtd], DIP Celestine Okoye[rtd] writes out of experience

MAURICE OKAFOR writes that the sayings ‘Retired but not tired’ and ‘Experience is the best Teacher’ are the best phrases to describe the inspirations and determinations of two retired Nigerian force officers from Igbo enclave namely Air Vice Marshal Christian Chukwu[rtd] and Mr Celestine Chinweze Okoye, a retired deputy Inspector General of Police to take to book writing.

AVM Christian Chukwu[rtd] currently has shone his creative ability and skill in writing with a book titled ‘Winds of distinction’ which he has made its public presentation at Abuja and Nenwe town in Enugu state, said there is no going back in his new passion since he is already working on another book with title ‘Air and Space Powers’

According to him, even as he is a part time/consultant lecturer in some of the nation’s military training school after his retirement, he still want to be engaged in the art of book writing as a further means of transmitting knowledge based on his experience to the rest of Nigerians, especially the younger generation, who are too eager to belong and be on the fast lane instead of working hard and gaining experience.

In a chat with ‘The AUTHORITY South East post, after public presentation of his book, ‘Wind of Distinction at Nenwe town in Enugu state recently, Ari Vice Marshal Chukwu said the book equally would have gone with title as Wind of Destiny’ based on the thorny tough times and experience which he passed through while in active service as a Nigerian air force Pilot as well as operations officer. He disclosed that as Pilot cum operations officer, he actively participated in the ECOMOG wars in Sierra Leone and Liberia, during which he escaped death by whiskers.

He said on four occasions while he was on air raid at enemy’s territory, his plane developed faults and firmly had the courage to pilot out of troubled areas to crash land at different areas, he deemed safe without any guidance.

In chapter Eight of the book, sub titled ‘Training and Career Development’ Air Vice Marshal Chukwu[rtd] disclosed that as a Fighter Pilot during wars, you are expected to rotate into the enemies territory all alone, discover their camps and at the same time attack them with your dangerous bombs, while still in control of the aircraft. He termed it as a bitter experience. However, his undergraduate pilot training in the United States of America, as a fighter Pilot was a great advantage. He said his total operations during his career as a fighter Pilot on air, in different operations total 2,700 hours, which is equivalent to 113 days.

AVM Chukwu said the lesson and message in his book is meant to be inspirational and source of motivation to Nigerians especially the younger generation to stop cutting corners, but to imbibe the spirit of hard work, diligence, patience and trust in God to succeed.

In his own book titled “Effective Policing and Security in South East Nigeria “, presented to members of the public at Golden Royale hotel Enugu, a forthright ago,DIP Celestine Chinweze Okoye(rtd) lamented the adverse effect of worsening security situation across the South East zone, suggesting various ways to curtail it socio economic quagmire.

However, the Enugu state police commissioner, CP Abdulharam, who was present at the launch argued that the issues of security challenges Nigeria is not peculiar to the zone even as some zones in the North are experiencing harder challenges.

Senator Dr Patrick Uba,who was the Chief launcher of the book presentation represented by Barr Adam Ezeofor, Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe, Chief GNG Gbazueagu, Chief Onyemuche Nnamani,picked copies of the book with varying huge sums.