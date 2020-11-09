Why MASSOB celebrates Ojukwu’s posthumous birthday

… describes him as second god of Igbo nation

MAURICE OKAFOR writes that the Movement for the Actualisation of a Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has described the late Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, as the greatest Igbo man that has everlived both in the past,present and future generation.

MASSOB said the late Ojukwu mean more to the Igbo race what late Obafemi Awolowo mean to the South West region and Alhaji Ahmadu Belllo meant for Hausa Fulani people.

The Pro Biafra group made the hints during their ceremony to mark 87 posthumous birthday of the late Igbo leader, held on Wednesday, November 4, at Awgu, Enugu state The Pro-Biafra pressure group has imbibed a culture of celebrating the birthday of the late Biafra warlord since after his death, to mark his heroism.

The late Ojukwu who rose to the rank of a Colonel in Nigerian army, was the military Governor of defunct South Eastern Nigeria,until the outbreak of the Nigeria Civil Wars in 1966,there upon he summoned the courage to head the Biafra army.On his return from exile, the late Ojukwu tried to reach integrated the Igbo nation into the mainstream of the then ruling party the defunct National Party of Nigeria(NPN).

Not done in his struggle for the Igbo race socio political emancipation, the reputation and popularity of late Dim Chukwuemeka Odimegwu Ojukwu was the bedrock on which the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) party was registered by Chief Chekwas Okorie,who became the founding National chairman of the party. With the influence and charisma of late Ojukwu,Mr Peter Obi won the governorship seat of Anambra state.APGa has remained the dominant party in Alhambra state on the fame of late Ojukwu up to the present democratic dispensation. The APGA party also made impact in several other states especially in the South East zone, till crisis of leadership tarnished the ego of it’s spread.

MASSOB even though not a political party reasons the contribution of late Dim Odumegwu Ojukwu as that of a statesmen and has continued to celebrate his posthumous birthday after his death, more than the late Ojukwu political benefactors..

The MASSOB Leader Comrade Uchenna Madu in his address delivered during this year’s posthumous birthday of late Phuket, described him as the second God of the Igbo nation.

He stated “Ojukwu is the only Igboman that his generation, present generation and future generation will always respect, honour and adore. Whatever Obafemi Awolowo and Alhaji Almadu Bello represent in existence of Yoruba and Hausa Fulani people, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu doubled such representation in Igboland, Ndigbo awesomely reverence him as our second god”.

“I don’t wish to dwell much on the vision, mission, integrity and legacy of Eze Igbo Gburugburu, but I must point out that many Igbo persons are struggling, working or pressing to be like Ojukwu, even to be seen, addressed or worshiped like Ojukwu, many are into this journey for self glory and self pride which ultimately leads to self destruction while some are into it to make a positive point but in all, nobody can possess one quarter of Ojukwu’s exploit”.

“Today, MASSOB is celebrating, honouring and observing the 87th posthumous birthday of Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu (Eze Igbo Gburugburu). We are celebrating a living legend, a symbol of Igboism, the lion that his fear conquers the enemies of Ndigbo”.

Comrade Uchenna Madu tasked all associates of late Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu who are still alive, to uphold and inculcate the legacies, visions, mission of Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu into the consciousness of the younger generation.

The Comrade Uchenna Madu led MASSOB 87th posthumous celebration of late Dim Odumegwu Ojukwu birthday, came barely five days MASSOB agreed to work with Igbo leaders for a common cause of actualisation of a Nigerian President of Igbo extraction in 2023.