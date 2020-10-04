Collapsed Building demolished at Obosi by Anambra government

ODOGWU EMEKA ODOGWU writes that the Anambra state government has demolished the partially collapsed building at Obofia, Umuota village Obosi, in line with its mandate of ensuring the safety of residents in the state.

Officials of the Physical Planning Board led by the Executive Chairman of the Board, Barrister Chike Maduekwe visited the site with earth moving equipment and pulled down the building.

Barrister Maduekwe unveiled that officials of the state Material Testing Laboratory visited and tested the integrity of the building followed by the state chapter of the Nigeria Institute of Building, who reported that the integrity of the building has been compromised, hence the demolition. He said the owner of the collapsed building has been invited to the agency

This is coming as the State Physical Planning Board (ANSPPB) has warned staff against comprising standard in the course of their assignments.

He said any staff of the organization found guilty of financial inducement would be dismissed.

“Anywhere you see our staff demanding bribe from you, call me or come to the office and report. Any staff we find compromising quality of work we are doing will be sacked,” he warned.

He said, “Two weeks ago, there was a partial collapse of the building that killed a couple. Miraculously, their six children survived without a scratch.

“When a building is structurally compromised, the first thing is to secure lives of people around, especially those looking for where to squat by bringing the building down completely to avert further calamity.”

He warned people living in such building across the state to vacate for their own safety, adding that such buildings would be sealed off.

Also speaking, the chairman of the village, Mr. Collins Chukwulobe, said long before the collapse, they gave the six families occupying the building quit notice which prompted others to leave remaining the affected family.

Mr. Chukwulobe commended the move by government in demolishing the building to prevent people from moving in, stressing that the village leadership has launched a search for such buildings.

On Sunday September twentieth 2020, the said building collapsed, trapped and killed husband and wife, leaving their six children behind.

Meanwhile, the Chairman, Nigeria Institute of Building, (NIB) Anambra State chapter,

Mr. Alex Chukwunwike has called for a synergy with relevant stakeholders to check the incessant building collapse across the state.

Mr. Chukwunwike who emerged as new chairman of NIB, regretted the huge amount of money and lives being lost to building collapse across the country and charged those embarking on building construction to always make use of professionals to avoid negative consequences.

He stressed the need for those embarking on building construction to always apply wisdom by engaging registered builders instead of cutting corners.

Mr. Chukwunwike said that with proper concrete mixing and reinforcement, the incident of building collapse will be a thing of the past.

He urged Government to accord builders their rightful place in the building environment.