Be vanguards of change, Obi charges journalists

Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2020 election, Mr Peter Obi, has charged journalists to use their profession and drive positive change in the country.

Obi, who spoke to journalists at Awka, the Anambra State capital, said the apparent docility and complacency among journalists and media practitioners contributed to leadership failure and poor governance in the country.

The former Anambra State Governor stated that the burden of nation building should not be left alone on the shoulders of leaders, but that everyone was part of the nation building process.

“Therefore, everyone must use their profession to advance the cause of humanity and drive positive change in the country,” he said.

Speaking specifically to journalists, he advised them not to shy away in the face of leadership failures but use their profession to hold political and public office holders accountable.

“Part of the reasons political and public office holders keep performing badly in office is because journalists do not often hold them accountable to their actions. I urge you to use the instrument of the media to drive the positive change we so much desire in our nation,” Obi added.