22 C
Abuja
Trending Now

21 states yet to domesticate VAPP Act By…

CSO accuses NBET boss, board of plans to…

Glo’s new tariff plan, Berekete, offers more voice,…

We will probe closure of CSOs, NGOs offices…

Allimce of “missionary parties” won’t stop Akeredolu, says…

Pirates/militants surrender 5 kidnapped foreign expatriates to Nigerian…

Ondo guber: Akeredolu will win with 58 percent…

Ex-APGA presidential candidate seeks peaceful conduct of Ondo’s…

Senate mourns Late Sen.Rose Oko

More Stylish Than Ever! Itel Debuts its Latest…

News

Be vanguards of change, Obi charges journalists

Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2020 election, Mr Peter Obi, has charged journalists to use their profession and drive positive change in the country.

Obi, who spoke to journalists at Awka, the Anambra State capital, said the apparent docility and complacency among journalists and media practitioners contributed to leadership failure and poor governance in the country.

The former Anambra State Governor stated that the burden of nation building should not be left alone on the shoulders of leaders, but that everyone was part of the nation building process.

“Therefore, everyone must use their profession to advance the cause of humanity and drive positive change in the country,” he said.

Speaking specifically to journalists, he advised them not to shy away in the face of leadership failures but use their profession to hold political and public office holders accountable.

“Part of the reasons political and public office holders keep performing badly in office is because journalists do not often hold them accountable to their actions. I urge you to use the instrument of the media to drive the positive change we so much desire in our nation,” Obi added.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

We need to provide houses for low income earners – Gov Bagudu

Editor

Glo Smartphone Festival back with enhanced benefits

Editor

*Insecurity: Group chides Senate over inclusion of alleged terrorist sponsor, Abaribe in probe panel*

Editor

COVID-19:Enugu fumigated livestock markets

Editor

FG advise citizens to avoid countries with cases of corona virus

Editor

*NDDC Forensic Audit: Women rally support for acting-MD, Nunieh to accomplish Presidential directive*

Editor

Boko Haram/ISWAP: Army Intensify Operations, Record More Victory

Editor

Nigeria gets ride-sharing app for interstate travel

Editor

Nigeria has an infrastructure emergency, says ICRC boss

Editor

Osinbajo is a unique gift to Nigeria- Northern Governors Forum

Editor

Parties Deregistration: Appeal Court Overrules Itself, Delivers Conflicting Judgements 

Editor

COVID-19: BUA Group Donates N2 Billion, Five Ambulances, 20 Vehicles To Kano Govt.

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More