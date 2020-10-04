Innoson celebrates birthday in style

ISAAC OJO writes that the industrial town of Nnewi, Anambra State on 1st October witnessed the influx of dignitaries from far and near who came to celebrate the chairman, CEO, Innoson Motor Vehicles, Chief Innocent Chukwuma on his 60th birthday.

Speaking at the occasion, former senator representing Anambra Central in the red chamber of the National Assembly, Sir Victor Umeh has described Chief Chukwuma as a man of destiny raised by the Almighty God to fulfil his purpose in life.

Sen. Umeh noted that he has known the celebrant for over two decades and that the grace of God has always been manifest in whatever he lays his hand on.

He said that it is a thing of joy to see Chief Chukwuma, (Ifediaso Nnewi) moving from strength to strength.

“Innoson started like any other person but he has distinguished himself because of his ability to create a niche for himself in difficult and complex ventures that are difficult for other people,” Sen. said.

He urged all and sundry to always remember the giant vehicle manufacturer in their prayers.

“I have followed his development over the years, at a time, he was involved in a terrific accident and medical practitioners were preparing him for mortuary only for him to sneeze back to life. He started motorcycle business and now he is manufacturing motor cars, my prayer for him is that very soon, he would be manufacturing aircraft,” he concluded.

In his own brief comment, the chairman of Rojenny Games Village, Oba, Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka described Innoson as a patriot who has written his name in gold and as well put Nnewi, Anambra State and Nigeria on the world map.

He appealed for more patronage for IVM brand of vehicles.

Also, the lawmaker representing Nnewi North local government area in Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon Nonso Okafor described the celebrant as a forthright personality who is passionate about giving assistance to the helpless.

The Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC) of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH) Nnewi, Dr Joseph Ugboaja who led a delegation of the hospital to the occasion described the celebrant as a mighty moon lightening up the world.

The celebrant, who is the Chancellor, Imo State University, thanked his friends for putting together a grand birthday celebration for him.

Chief Chukwuma said that he was humbled by all the kind remarks made about him by eminent personalities who came to celebrate with him.

The occasion was witnessed by traditional rulers, politicians, captains of industries, actors and actresses and other dignitaries.