Obiano to Ndi Anambra: Fill COVID-19 Vaccine Forms to be vaccinated

Anambra state Governor, Chief Willie Obiano has called on Ndi Anambra to go and fill COVID-19 vaccine forms in order to be vaccinated.
Governor Obiano who made the call at Ekwulobia noted that frontline health workers in the state will be the first to take their own vaccines.


The Governor revealed that Nigeria had already received six million, out of a total number of sixty million vaccines so far and made it clear that Anambra State has a good storage facility for the vaccines.


He appealed to the residents of the state to fill the vaccine forms in order to be eligible for vaccination and reassured his administration’s commitment to ensuring that Anambra State is rid of COVID-19 virus and other viral diseases.


Governor Obiano also warned Ndi Anambra to always observe COVID-19 protocols at all times as the oxford AstraZeneca vaccine is not a cure to COVID-19 disease.

