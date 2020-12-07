The greatest challenge bedevilling Africa is leadership, says Segun Ajarotade

…As CILG inducts members in Lagos

Chartered Institute of Leadership & Governance (CILG) USA, Nigeria Chapter, on Thursday, December 3, 2020 held the 2020 Membership Induction and Investiture at NECA House, AlausaIkeja, where the Regional Director of the institute made it clear that the major challenge confronting Africa is Leadership. JOHN SILAS reports.

It is widely held that the major challenge bedeviling the world in general and Africa in particular is leadership, but this hydra-headed monster has never been highlighted and confronted frontally by any group, than the way the Chartered Institute of Leadership and Governance is doing.

ICLG is an institute with objectives of training and certifying their members for leadership roles in the society.

Dr SegunOjarotade, the Regional Director, Institute of Leadership and Governance ( USA) Nigerian Chapter, made it clear that Leadership has continued to mount a stumbling g block to development of the continent since many of the leaders choose title over performance to the detriment of the people of the region.

Ojarotade said “As you can see the major problem we have in Africa is leadership, a lot of us believe in titles, but they don’t demonstrate the real sincere leadership, so we see it as a way to bring solution to leadership challenges in Africa. We consider ICLG to be the best institute that promotes sincere leaders, accountable leaders and transparent leaders.”

The institute trains leaders for national development and leadership capacity development. “We have been doing this on monthly basis. Members all over the country can bear me witness to what we have been doing to enhance the capacity of our members.”

According to Ojarotade the institute is their own way of contributing to changing the narrative of leadership challenges in Africa “So we see it as an avenue to contribute our own quota to change the narrative in leadership challenges in Africa and we are given opportunity to promote leadership and governance in Nigeria.”

He disclosed that the induction was the third by the institute in Nigeria having had the first and second in Abuja in 2018 and 2019 respectively, adding that the fourth one is expected to take place in Abuja next Thursday.

Speaking further Ojarotade said leadership is all about the life one is able to touch “Leadership is about the live you affect in your community, your society, institution and all around you. Leadership is not about title, the office you occupy, leadership is about the life you touch, it is about making life comfortable for people around you, this is the challenge we have in this part of Africa; we occupy the seat without performing as expected. ICLG has come to change the narrative.”

Speaking to the members he said “We are not just inducting you as a member, but to demonstrate anywhere you are that the seed of leadership is in you. We are over focused on political leaders, but what are you doing in your office, school, and even as head of chairman of landlord association? Leadership is not all about political leaders, you and I have the seed in us, you don’t just obtain membership certificate and just sit down. We encourage you to see leadership as that area of life that put smile on people’s faces,” the Director stated.

He said the goal of the group is to produce sincere leaders and therefore encouraged them to be sincere in the journey of leadership.

Delving into a brief history of ICLG he said “Chartered institute of leadership and governance was established in United States of America, New Mexico, with mission to build and implement leadership and governance skill in the administration of duties and our vision is to be known nationally and internationally for producing committed and sincere leaders.”

On some of the challenges the institute is facing he said, “CLG is not a local institute, it is a foreign institute, and every country have their terms and conditions, but as you see this is just two years in Nigeria, we are hopeful that any challenges are not beyond what is solvable, we solve them as time come. So we have the issue of different rules and regulations guiding some professional bodies in Nigeria being chattered through legislative, these are Nigerian terms and conditions, which of course we are working round to achieve.”

The event was chaired by Hon. Ahmed IpoolaOmisore, while Royal Fathers of the day were HRM, Oba (Dr) OjarotadeAdewale, Alaa of Ijesa, Osun State and HRM Oladele Vincent Olasoji, SookoAdimulaObalufon Ile Ife, Osun State.