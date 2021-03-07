Anambra begins census of cattle breeders, warns herders with AK47

COVENANT OLUCHI IKEDINOBI writes that Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra state has ordered for a census of cattle breeders in the state. This census according to him is to ensure only real breeders are operating in the state. He revealed further that after the ongoing census of cattle breeders in Anambra, itinerant herdsmen cattle will not be allowed into the State anymore.

Governor Obiano restated that security remains top priority of his administration to drive investments and economic activities for the benefit of indigenes and non-indigenes

He appreciated the security agencies, traditional rulers, Presidents-General among other critical stakeholders, for helping his security drive even as he called for more support for the law enforcement agents.



He recalled that the 2014 vigilante law, the traditional ruler is the chairman, President-General as Secretary, as well as Divisional Police Officers and senior police officers as members, Governor Obiano asked traditional rulers to bring in youths into their cabinet to keep them abreast of issues in their communities.



Obiano said anything about security was number one for his administration, adding that without security, “you are dead on arrival.”



However, he commended Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Security operatives, the youths and monarchs for the collective efforts in making sure Anambra remained the safest state in the country.



He said: “Communal clashes are as dangerous as herdsmen. We are going to organise a census for the herdsmen who operate in our state to know how many they are and they will be meeting with the leadership of every community where they operate.



“After the census, we are not going to allow itinerant herdsmen into our state. Any herdsman with gun is a criminal and we will not allow that.



“They are the people that kill, rape our women in the society. We are going to position the military, police in Omor, Ayamelum, Orumba areas and other Communities where they cause havoc in the state to curtail their excesses,” Obiano said.

This is coming as the Inspector-General of Police Mr. Mohammed Adamu has scored Anambra State high in vigilante security architecture.



He stated this during a meeting of Transition Committee Chairmen, traditional rulers, Presidents-General, youth leaders of ASATU and the State President of Ohaneze Ndigbo in Anambra at the Professor Dora Akunyili Women’s Development Centre in Awka.



The interactive session was conveyed at the instance of Governor Willie Obiano to brainstorm on modern ways to improve security across Anambra Communities.



Mr Adamu who was represented by the Deputy Inspector -General of Police in charge of Finance and Administration, Mr. Joseph Egbunike said that vigilante architecture in Anambra is unique and being emulated across the country.



He stressed that the engagement is important in view of security challenges happening in Nigeria.



He commended the enormous contributions of Governor Obiano and individuals, calling for re-strategy and sustained efforts adding that because of the emerging trends manifesting as Boko Haram, kidnappings and armed banditry in parts of the country, it should not be allowed to happen in Anambra, canvassing for intelligence reports from Ndi Anambra.



The Inspector General of Police further told Igbo leaders to caution the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB and its Eastern Security Network on their activities in the Southeast.



He warns that freedom will not be achieved through violent means, adding that the emerging trend of killing police men and burning stations will no longer be tolerated.

“There are emerging trend in this area, like killing and burning police stations in the state. They go with different names and such things don’t happen in the West.



“No freedom movement has ever succeeded through violent means. As stations are burnt, our sons and daughters are being killed and anarchy is brewing.



“The security agencies must hunt you anywhere you run to and nobody is talking and that is failure of government, do we allow it to continue in Anambra. We should take possession of our borders and flash points; we need such intelligence among us.



“Those who call themselves IPOB or Eastern Security Network ESN, who are being deceived and misguided, should always consult the elders for directions. And we want to be president, is that how to achieve it? It is a big challenge to Ndigbo.



“What are our leaders and intellectuals doing to checkmate the current trend? We are ready to maintain the peace in this state. We are not going to keep quiet to allow things go awry,” IGP said

But reacting to IGP’s statement, Anambra State traditional rulers, led by Obi of Onitsha, Alfred Achebe told the IGP that they would not be talking about IPOB and ESN when the herders were allowed to carry AK -47 without checkmating them.



Most of the monarchs including Igwe Godwin Ezeilo of Nanka in Orumba North local government area and Igwe Christopher Okpala Akwaeze Anaocha local government area, said herdsmen had taken over their land and were security risks to their subjects including the women.



Contributing, Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Monday Kuriyas noted the increasing social and commercial activities in the state because of effective security network and commended peace and security in Anambra despite ENDSARS and COVID-19 that badly affected the economy as well as the synergy of individuals, the people and Governor Obiano.



He pledged that the police will continue to provide security and safety to Ndi Anambra, but not without the support and collaboration of well-meaning citizens, warning criminal elements in the State to turn new leave or face the wrath of the law.



Some traditional rulers, youths and Ohaneze Ndigbo from various Senatorial Districts took turn to speak on how to sustain peace in the State.



Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Chief Greg Obi, Chairman of Anambra State and South East Traditional Rulers Council, Igwe Alfred Achebe of Onitsha, Special Adviser to the Governor on Creative Security, Retired Air Vice Marshal Ben Chiobi, Special Adviser to the Governor on Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Mrs Vera Queen Okonkwo, among others, attended the event.



Meanwhile, the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB on Wednesday warned governors of the South-East geo-political zone, to steer clear from its security outfit, the Eastern Security Network, describing them as traitors.



The leader of Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign States of Biafra, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, had in a statement, said the ESN would be better managed by governors of the zone under the auspices of South-East Governors’ Forum.



But ,IPOB in statement signed by its Director of Media and Publicity, Emma Powerful, a copy of which was made available to newsmen, said it was dangerous for the ESN to be handed over to the governors, describing them as slaves of the northern oligarchies.



The statement read in part, “Uwazuruike is not ashamed of himself by trying to use ESN to cover his atrocities in Biafraland. Uwazuruike was the man who boasted that he had more boys than Maazi Nnamdi Kanu, that should he unleash his boys, no place would contain them.



“We, therefore, challenge Uwazuruike to form his own security outfit and hand over to the South-East and South-South governors. IPOB and its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, are capable of managing ESN to pursue its mandate.

“Uwazuruike thought that IPOB and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu are like him that shamelessly sold the future of our unborn generations to the same oppressors he claims to be fighting against just because all he wanted in life was to escape poverty and live in style and opulence.



“At least, now he knows they can never be like us. Unlike him, IPOB is a noble family of liberators that cannot be bought or sold to the highest bidder. Neither will we allow earthly material considerations to move us to distraction. Our mission is a very simple one; Restore Biafra; Nothing more, nothing less!”