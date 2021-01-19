Ganduje Urges MSMEs To Stabilise Nigeria’s Economy In The Face Of COVID-19 Recession

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano



Kano state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has urged the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to redouble efforts towards curbing the effects of the second wave of the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic on the economy.



Ganduje who stated this while hosting the MSMEs Support Dialogue at Africa House, Government House on Tuesday, underscored the need to boost and re-boot the economy to withstand the wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the meeting was as part of the drastic measures taken against COVID-19 and and economic recession in the state.



Ganduje promised to give maximum support to any moves directed at repositioning MSMEs to thrive, despite challenges posed by economic recession plaguing the country as a result of COVID-19.



The AUTHORITY reports that the dialogue was organized by the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (SMEDAN), as an effort to create a platform to bring together key stakeholders in the Nigerian MSME ecosystem to discuss factors and policies that impact Nigerian micro, small and medium enterprises so as to take correct position for the overall development of the nation.



Ganduje Maintained that, “this sensitisation is a motivation factor. Which is capable of making our MSMEs redouble their effort. So that you can move from small and medium enterprises to mega industries. So also from micro to macro enterprise.



He described the MSMEs captains as the foundation for businesses of mega industries, adding that, “any building without foundation is bound to collapse.



“We have enabling environment for businesses in Kano state. We peaceful and friendly to all. We have the enabling environment for SMEs to flourish. Alhamdulillah.”



Ganduje added that, “the state comes up with Business Clinic where people are guided about their businesses. The guidance is meant to strengthen the economic fortunes of such businesses.”



In his remarks, the Director General of SMEDAN, Dr Dikko Umaru Radda, who was represented said, “the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises sector is considered as the engine of socio-economic transformation globally.



“The sector can generate more jobs than any other sector, create wealth and reduce the prevalence of poverty if properly harnessed and coordinated.”



He further explained that, “”It would stimulate and trigger widespread economic growth and development, improve per capita income and step up capacity utilisation in key industries.”



The dialogue, is centred on, “the challenges confronting MSMEs development in Nigeria, ways to leverage on public-private partnership for synergy towards MSME development, to chart new working relationship between the MSME Support Organisations and the Business Membership Organisations.



“To enhance the effectiveness of the federal and other government MSME Support Organisations for better service delivery, to sensitize the MSMEs on the take-off of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement.”