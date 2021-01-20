Nasarawa: Gov. Sule approves payment of outstanding August 2016 salary arrears of civil servants

Statement:

In line with the policy thrust of his administration to adequately address matters of welfare of civil servants, the Nasarawa state governor Engr. Abdullahi Sule has approved over 700 million Naira for the payment of outstanding August 2016 salary arrears to civil servants in the state.

This gesture is in fulfillment of the governor’s earlier promise to the Organized Labour on implementation of promotions and payment of the outstanding August, 2016 salary arrears.

The payment to commence in January 2021 will be in three installments staggered between January and March 2021 as agreed with the organized labour.

Out of the total salary arrears amounting to Seven Hundred and Twenty-Six Million, Eight Hundred and Ninety-two Thousand, Five Hundred and Thirty Naira, Ninety-two Kobo only (N726, 893, 530.92), the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology (MEST) has the highest amount of N498, 845, 032.26, while the remaining Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) have N228, 048, 498.66.

The payment of arrears to be made in cash is scheduled as follows

January, 2021.

N249,422, 516.13-Ministry of Education, Science and Technology February, 2021

N228, 048, 498.66-Other MDAs March, 2021

N249,422,516.13-Ministry of Education, Science and Technology.

The Sule-led administration will continue to honour its agreements, while placing priority on welfare and development of its work force for better Nasarawa state.

Ibrahim Addra

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor

