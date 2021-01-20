34 C
Abuja
We won’t disagree with Buhari to please anybody — Lawan

Senate President Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, says the national assembly under his leadership will not disagree with President Muhammadu Buhari to please anybody.

Speaking when he received Abdullahi Liman Tukur, vice-chancellor of Modibbo Adama University, and Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed, Adamawa senator, in Abuja on Tuesday, Lawan said the federal lawmakers will disagree with Buhari if there is a reason to do so.

The number three citizen said the ninth assembly has achieved much because it is united.

“The ninth national assembly has achieved so much between 2019 till date for the benefit of this country despite the pandemic, and the secret is unity and harmony,” he said.

“We have achieved unity amongst ourselves in the national assembly environment between the senate and the house; and of course, we have achieved harmony in work between the national assembly and the executive, and that’s the essence of governance, anyway.

“When we disagree, we will do so, but if we have no reason to disagree, we will not do that because we want to please anybody.”

The senate president said insecurity is gradually “being reversed”.

“Those of us in positions of leadership today are probably more challenged than any set of leaders,” he said.

“We need to pray, but we also need to act, work hard and apply ourselves fully and work committedly to ensure that we serve Nigerians.

“Nothing is impossible, this situation of insecurity gradually is being reversed. I am particularly happy with recent developments by our armed forces.

“They are doing better than they were doing before. I’m sure that the economy will also start to improve, and we will get out of the recession that we entered last month.”

Speaking with reporters after the meeting, the vice-chancellor thanked the senate president for ensuring that a bill expanding the scope of his university was assented to by the president.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

