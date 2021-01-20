34 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Buhari swears in members of CCB, PSC, presides…

Subversive elements radicalizing Diaspora to promote destabilization of…

Trump stock performance falls short of Obama, Clinton

Quit Notice: Yoruba elders back Ondo government- Queries…

Nasarawa: Gov. Sule approves payment of outstanding August…

We won’t disagree with Buhari to please anybody…

Another strike looms as ASUU, Umahi meeting ends…

Rights group writes ICPC, demands probe of NASS’s…

ICC/Amnesty International: Enemies of Nigeria must be prepared…

Insecurity: Presidency frowns at Ondo quit notice to…

News

Another strike looms as ASUU, Umahi meeting ends in deadlock

By Angela Mbaocha

A peace meeting between the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), and Ebonyi state governor, David Nweze Umahi, on Tuesday, to resolve the disagreement between the Ebonyi State University, (EBSU) chapter of the Union and the State government ended in deadlock.

 ASUU delegation, led by its National Vice Chairman Academics, Emmanuel Osodeke, was in the state to mediate on the dispute.
 The delegation visited the Governor at the Government House, Abakaliki, and at the end of the meeting, Osodeke, told journalists that the meeting failed to resolve the dispute.

According to him, the delegation decided to meet with Governor Umahi, who is the Visitor to the University, because the governing board dissolved by the governor has not been reconstituted.

He retorted that the governor, instead of focusing on the issues, decided to tackle the chairman of Ebonyi State University, (EBSU) chapter of ASUU, Ikechukwu Igwenyi.

he said: “Minor issues of personality and persons became the major issue rather than the issues affecting EBSU and that was why the meeting ended in deadlock.
“Instead of talking about EBSU, we are talking about the EBSU-ASUU chairman and calling him a boy and saying that he is abusing him (the visitor) and therefore he, the visitor, will not relate with the chairman anymore” .

Osodeke said the delegation would meet with the lecturers today before the union at the national level decides the next step to take. 

He added: “The threat against ASUU-EBSU Chairman was repeated again today by the governor that if anything happens here, he will be held responsible.”

Commissioner for Education in the state, Onyebuchi Chima, however, said the delegation came with “wrong information” on the situation.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Enugu govt denies shady deals on Obeagu community land

Editor

Global Amnesty Watch frowns at ‘despicable’ Congress siege, calls for retrospection of U.S’ democracy

Editor

Anambra Lawmaker condemns ASMATA disruption of market election with thugs

Editor

Arewa lauds Buhari over release of abducted students

Editor

Boko Haram: Nigerians will soon have cause to celebrate the Army again- Archbishop Julius Ediwe

Editor

Stop punishing Abia North for Kalu’s sin, constituent tells senate president

Editor

Gov Fintiri inaugurates 50 development centre administrators

Editor

Enforce restriction order during Easter, IGP orders CPs

Editor

Primary School pupils demand for climate Justice

Editor

Ripples Nig centre set to train journalists on open contracting, data journalism, others

Editor

Paulinus Nsirim emerge new Rivers Information Commissioner

Editor

World Peace advocates urges citizens to care for disabled

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More