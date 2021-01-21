22 C
COVID-19 : Kano Govt Bans Night Club, Concerts, Other Social Gatherings

From. Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano
Kano state government has imposed ban on night clubs, concerts and any form of social gatherings as part of measures to cur  the spread of COVID-19 in the state. 
According a Statement by the state Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, the ban the state government imposed on the activities of viewing and event centres extends to clubs, concerts, street parties and other large social gatherings as part of effort to combat the spread of COVID-19.
Malam Garba, said that all the restrictions have to be enforced, “because safety of our people and their welfare are priorities that cannot be toyed with.” 

He said government would continue to engage all the stakeholders to sensitise the populace on the need to maintain social distancing and collective effort to combat this pandemic.

Malam Garba warned that the state government would not hesitate to bring the full weight of the law to bear on any person or organisation caught breaching public health regulations and protocols with regards to the control of the disease.

The  Commissioner pointed out that security agents have been mandated to ensure full complience without exception. 

