31 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Nigeria And Her Betrayal By Diaspora

President Buhari Re-appoints Hadiza Bala Usman As NPA…

Terrorism: Nigeria has made giant strides in human…

Obiozor talks tough, says insecurity is greateast challenge…

Police Arrest ABU Security Staff ‘Working’ With Gunmen…

INFERNO: Wike donates N500m to traders, Sokoto Government

Alleged N2bn fraud: Maina prays court for bail…

Democracy has prevailed, says Biden in inaugural address

FG activates exit strategies for ex-N-Power beneficiaries

FG, States and LGs share N619.3bn for Dec.…

News

President Buhari Re-appoints Hadiza Bala Usman As NPA MD

President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the re-appointment of Hadiza Bala Usman, as Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), for additional five-year tenure.

Also approved is the reconstitution of the Non-Executive Board of the NPA, with Mr Emmanuel Olajide Adesoye (from South-west zone) as Chairman.

Other members of the Board are: Prince Ekenyem Nwafor-Orizu (South-east zone), Akinwunmi Ricketts (South-south zone), Ghazali Mohammed Mijinyawa (North-East zone), Mustapha Amin Dutse (North-West zone), and Abdulwahab Adesina (North-Central zone).

The President has equally approved Board members for the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), who will oversee the selection of a new Managing Director for the organization. They are: Muhammad K. Ahmad, OON, (Chairman), Chief Henry Okolo, Imamudden Talba, Ambassador Usman Sarki, Ali Haruna, Engr. Simeone Atakulu, Zubaida Mahey Rasheed, Dr Mustapha Abiodun Akinkunmi, Engr. Oladele Amoda, and Dr Nkiru Balonwu.

Other members of the TCN Board are: Representatives of Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Ministry of Power, Bureau for Public Enterprise, FGN Power Company Limited, and Executive Management of TCN.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Philanthropist offers 150 scholarship to children of fallen soldiers

Editor

NECO disowns alleged planned recruitment

Editor

Amechi Bridge: Gov. Ugwuanyi has wiped my tears – Sen. Nwobodo

Editor

*CCTV footage on Lekki has exposed purveyors of fake news against Nigerian Army – Yoruba Youths*

Editor

Ebonyi CP launches Joint Taskforce to mop-up illegal firearms

Editor

TUC women ask govs to inaugurate gender-based violence management c’ttees

Editor

Tension in NASS , as Omolori , others reject sack

Editor

*CALSER mourns pastor killed by Boko Haram/ISWAP, calls for unity of faith against terrorist ideology*

Editor

*Kankara Boys: Nigerian professionals in Europe hail PMB, security agencies*

Editor

EFCC arrests 22 suspected internet fraudsters in Owerri

Editor

COVID 19: Igwe Nnewi Orizu 111 Stops Receiving Visitors

Editor

Kogi Workers Rejects Gov. Bello’s 50% April Salaries Pay Cut Plan

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More