Business

Autochek, AMDON partner to provide digitized marketplace for car sales

By Adelola Amihere 

To enhance the  sales of cars through a secured and structured  platform, Autochek, an  automotive technology company that aims to build solutions for the African market automobile sales has partnered with the  Association of Motor Dealers of Nigeria (AMDON) to make the sales and  fianancing  of vehicle purchase  easily accessible to prospective buyers.


This strong corporation is geared at
delivering a digitized and enabling platform for vehicle dealers in Nigeria. 

Speaking during the signing ceremony of partnership agreement between Autochek and AMDON in  Abuja recently, the Chief Executive Officer of Autochek Africa, Etop Ikpe  pointed out that the collaboration offers members of AMDON the opportunity to drive more sales by taking advantage of the online marketplace 
He said, “This collaboration offers members of AMDON the opportunity to drive more sales by taking advantage of the online marketplace which increases the visibility of their inventory topotential car buyers across Nigeria. 


” Car buyers not only have access to select from a large pool of cars, they also get access to multiple car loan offers from finance partners on the Autochek platform thus further driving ease of purchase and auto financing penetration inNigeria. 


He added that, “This partnership introduces a standardized inspection and rating systemfor cars thus enhancing customer trust in completing the vehicle purchase process.” 

On his part, the Chairman of AMDON, Prince Adedoyin expressed delight over the partnership noting that” it gives our members the opportunity to expand their business by leveraging on the digital solutions and technology provided by Autochek. 


“We have come together tocollectively enhance, promote, protect and foster partner prosperity for AMDON membersand the creation of more jobs in the auto industry as a whole. 


” In addition to this, we are alsoproviding value added services for customers as they can now access car loans through theAutochek platform to purchase cars.”

