News

APC, CUPP welcome new Service Chiefs

*Tasks them on nation’s security 


The All Progressives Congress (APC) and Coalition of opposition political parties,  the CUPP has welcomed the resignation of the former Service Chiefs and appointment of new ones by the president.


APC in a statement by its Acting National Secretary,  John AkpanUdoedehe expressed confident that the new service chiefs will consolidate on the achievements of their predecessors in keeping the country safe and peaceful.


The party therefore called for public support for the new service chiefs as they perform their constitutional roles of protecting our country’s territorial integrity and tackle emerging security threats. 


“We also urge increased synergy among the armed forces in achieving these tasks.


“Recent incidents in the country has triggered quite divisive rhetoric in some quarters. It is counterproductive and dangerous to national security when we put ethnic spins to issues affecting us. In tackling security threats, we should criminalise crime, not ethnicity.


“As a nation, our strength remains in our diversity and we should continue to forge unity in that diversity. We urge peaceful coexistence and mutual understanding among Nigerians, irrespective of the part of the country we chose to live and work.”


In its  own reactions the CUPP expressed it’s joy that finally, the voice of reason have prevailed.

While describing  their sack as a great relief to the officers and men of the Nigerian Armed forces and the Nigerian people as a whole,  the opposition group noted that it will aid the needed re-engineering of the country’s weakened security architect due to the over stay of the now sacked Service Chiefs in office.
“Their over stayed in office affected the morale of the men of the Armed forces and also affected the growth of capable hands, it was uncalled for, officers who have attained the required and stipulated retirement status both on the grounds of Age and years of service to continue to lead the ever energetic and active members of the Armed forces while their juniors are sent on retirement and promotion for those due are withheld because of the refusal of the President to act as and when due in line with a our constitution.


“Yes, the President has the sole authority to appoint and fire the service Chiefs, a sole perogative of the President as donated to him through the constitution but he must use that power in fairness to other relevant section(s) of the Constitution.


“Nigeria is never in short supply of men of intellect, capacity and of those with high merit approval ratings to do the job, No we are never in short supply of them but to see the President keep the now Sacked service Chiefs in office despite the worsening Security situation for so long was a sign of great misjudgement which led to our current predicament. Where government and individuals now pay ransom to bandit to secure the freedom of our fellow citizens..that is the most unfortunate situation and sad experience that has left a sour taste in our mouth as citizens.


“The new Service Chiefs must now go to work to make sure that Nigeria is secured for our people to travel  across state lines to do business and prosper the Nation without the fear of being kidnapped. 


“We have no doubt in my mind that those appointed to lead the new and successful unslaught against those who have boldly taken over our ungoverned spaces have been tested and trusted to do the job.” CUPP  stated

