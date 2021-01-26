PDP demands probe of Buratai, others Service Chiefs

*Replacement of Service Chiefs late – ADC

*YPP demands sack of docile ministers

By Myke Uzendu, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the appointment of new service chiefs by President Muhammadu Buhari as rather late adding that much harm had already been done to the national security.



The PDP further demanded an immediate inquest into the tenure of the last service chiefs to unravel the circumstances behind the security lapses and compromises as well as accusation of involvement in the alleged looting of funds meant for equipment and welfare of troops in the front line.

The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan on Tuesday said that the service chiefs were already wearied and that they have done more harm to the nation, a situation that shows President Buhari led the country to a dire strait.



According to PDP, “Such unpatriotic, self-conceited and narrow-minded approach to leadership is responsible for the escalated insecurity and avoidable loss of lives; economic recession with excruciating hardship as well as widened divisions in our land under Buhari’s watch.



“If Mr. President had acted when our party and other well-meaning Nigerians including the two chambers of the National Assembly impressed upon him to do so, the security situation in the country would not have degenerated to this abysmal level.



“We hope President Buhari uses this as a turning point to learn to listen to wise counsel and not always set our nation on the path of destruction before acting”.



The party expressed hope that the new service chiefs will brace up to the challenges bedeviling the nation and noted that their appointment demands a huge sense of commitment, responsibility and determination to secure the nation and restore peace, order and national cohesiveness in the polity.



The party urged the new service chiefs to take urgent steps to restore professionalism, boost the morale of the troops and ensure not to fall into indolence, corruption, recklessness, abuse of process and partisanship that characterized the tenure of their predecessor.



“The new commanders must note that Nigerians are looking up to them as professionals to remove terrorists, bandits and other outlaws ravaging our nation from our landscape”.



The party insisted that they must take step towards sanitizing the security architecture as well as lifting the morale of those in the front lines.



Meanwhile the National Chairman of African Democratic Congress (ADC) Ralph Okey Nwosu in a statement said that the removal service Chiefs seems to be happening rather too late.



He said, “I believe that this will help the morale of our military personnel. Nigeria has superbly trained and schooled officers but politicians are causing disaffection in the system.



“This explains the woes in the country. I pray that the new team will be broadminded and mindful in the decisions that they make. I will like to see the vision of these officers before I make more inputs. We need as Nigerians to work together to rescue our country”.



Also in it’s reaction, National Publicity of Young Progressive Party (YPP), Wale Martins in the party’s Twitter handle commended President Buhari for listening to the yearning of Nigerians.

“We commend President @MBuhari for eventually listening to Nigerians & letting go of his service chiefs. Though belated but needful at this critical period to rejuvenate lost confidence in the system.



“This newly found political will should also be extended to his docile ministers” YPP demanded.



Furthermore, Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike commended Buhari for accepting the resignation of the service chiefs.



In a statement on Tuesday by the River state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, Wike noted that though the appointments came late, the President should be commended for listening to the voice of the people.



He challenged the new appointees to see their appointments as an opportunity to re-engineer the nation’s security architecture which has suffered tremendous setback in the last five years.



“The new Service Chiefs should not politicise security by aligning with politicians.



“What the country needs now is competence and professionalism that will reduce insecurity to the barest minimum, ” he stated.



Governor Wike noted that Nigerians who lost confidence in the former Service Chiefs are looking up to the new appointees to make the desired change.



He called on all levels of government to give the Service Chiefs the needed support they would require to execute their assignments.



“This is an opportunity to serve the nation and I believe that the Service Chiefs will be focused and dedicated, ” he added.