Nigeria Reality TV Show ‘The Song’ set to kick off February 6th

By Adelola Amihere

The SONG Nigeria, an initiative aimed at providing a platform for Nigerian youths the opportunity to showcase their talents is set to begin its maiden talent hunt on February 6th, 2021.

This show which aims at supporting young artistes who want to achieve their goal of becoming a super star is part of efforts to empower Nigerian youth, reduce the increasing rate of unemployment, hunger and all kinds of social vices, youth restiveness and unrest in the country.



In a statement signed by Pretty Media Concept, organisers of the show will see 20 talented young talents competing in order to earn support and push for their musical careers in the Season One of the 4-week Reality TV Show.



Auditions for the contest are being held online due to the COVID 19 pandemic and is opened to every Nigerian citizen irrespective of Race, Gender, Tribe, Ethnicity or Religion. Participation is also opened to Nigerians in the Diaspora provided they meet the eligibility requirements and are willing and able to cover their own travel expenses.



The statement read in parts, “Every week, the contestants will work in two teams, each under the guidance of a project manager gotten by balloting, to compete in singing. Apart from working as teams, each of the contestant is expected to display his/her creativity on their singing competition.



“They would use their ideas and creativity, along with their music acumen, to win challenge as they will be subjected to long hours, grueling deadlines, intellectual challenges, personality clashes and intense scrutiny under the careful watch of their supervisors and judges of the show.’



Presenter of AIT’s breakfast show “Kakaaki the African Voice”, Senami Aminah Ohiomokhare will anchor the season one of The “SONG” and will be watched by@ millions of Nigerians via terrestrial and satellite television.

The winner will go home with a car and a record deal.