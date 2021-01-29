BELLO’s PRESIDENTIAL BID: A Step in The Right Direction, Says Ortom

From Austine Tule, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has described the Presidential ambition of his Kogi State counterpart Yahaya Bello as a step in the right direction

Ortom spoke through his Deputy Engr. Benson Abounu while receiving the leadership of the Kogi State House of Assembly who were in the state to interface with it’s Benue counterpart and paid a courtesy call on him.

Accompanied by the Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly Rt. Hon Titus Uba, Ortom said the North Central zone was long over due for the exalted office Democratically.

He described Governor Bello as a son of Benue having lived most of his life in the state.

He noted that Bello’s quest to become the President of the country was a pointer to the direction that minority tribes in Nigeria had woken up from slumber to demand for thier rightful position.

He thanked the leadership of the Kogi Assembly for having found it worthy to visit Benue even as the state was been controled by the People’s Demoratic Party ( PDP) noting it signified unity of purpose among a people who share a common destiny.

Speaker Kogi State House of Assembly , Mathew Kolawole said the visit to Benue State was sequel to a resolution by the Kogi State House of Assembly that Governor Bello vie for the highest office in the land by 2023.

He stressed that the North Central Zone has been so maginalized in the that regard saying every other zone in the country had produced a Democratically elected President or vice and sued for support from the people of Benue.

The AUTHORITY gathered that the leadership of the Kogi Assembly before the courtesy call had engaged members of the Benue State House of Assembly where they equally drummed support for the Presidential aspiration of Governor Bello.