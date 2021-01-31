Abia’s Ikpeazu completes construction of Amuzukwu Road projects

The Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu has completed the construction and reconstruction of multiple road projects at Amuzukwu Ibeku community in Umuahia North Local Government Area of the State.

This is also coming barely a week after the governor commissioned the reconstructed Eziukwu road, Milverton Avenue and Ojike Lane in Aba South Local Government Area, LGA.

Governor Ikpeazu reiterated the determination and focus of his government to complete and commission road projects across the seventeen local government areas of the State before bowing out of office.

Meanwhile, a cross-section of journalists on Saturday embarked on an assessment tour on the state of infrastructures in Umuahia North local government area, housing the state capital city.

At the inspection visit to Amuzukwu Umuahia Ibeku, the road projects being constructed by Governor Ikpeazu-led administration and attracted by the Speaker of Abia House of Assembly, and members representing Umuahia central state constituency, Rt. Hon. Chinedum Orji has been completed with some ongoing which is almost at 95 percent completion.

During the tour, residents of Amuzukwu community who spoke with newsmen, on Saturday, lauded the administration for keeping its electoral promises to bring democratic dividends to the doorsteps of the Abia people, adding that the constructed roads were of high quality.

A teacher, resident in Amuzukwu, Mr Kelechi Nduka lamented the difficulties faced by people plying the roads in the past, especially during the rainy season and commended the State Government for the laudable gestures as it has addressed their yearnings.

According to Nduka, “We thank both Governor Ikpeazu and the Speaker, Hon. Chinedum Orji for this rare dividend of democracy we are enjoying today, because we have heard so much about how the two of them, the Executive and the legislative arms of government of the state are working in synergy to better our lives. And these multiple roads being done in our community are evidence of that fact.

Also speaking, Mrs Chinatu Nathan, a resident and petty trader in Umuezearota Amuzukwu, said before now that it was an uphill task to make her desired sales in a day because the road leading to her shop was so bad that even residents close to her would rather go the distance to buy their needs at the other side of the community whose roads were also barely passable but better than the ones leading to her residence where she also runs her provision store.

According to her, such a trend had negative impacts on her business. She also recalled that tricycle operators always stopped passengers residing in their own part of the community some miles away while they trekked from there to their respective abodes because the road was so bad it was simply unpassable.

“But today, the story has changed, and I want to sincerely thank the Abia Speaker whom I learnt attracted the project to us. Since this road was done, businesses in the area have picked up; tricycle operators now happily come into the community to drop off their passengers”.

On his part Chief Charles Nmesirionye Amajor, an Indigene of Umuezearota in Amuzukwu narrated how Keke operators before now had treated them like they “reside in a forbidden area by dropping off their passengers who reside in the area some way off because of the very bad roads forcing them to trek some distance to their respective homes from the point of alighting. But now the story is different.

He thanked the government for ending the hardship being encountered by motorists and pedestrians as a result of the deplorable roads, by reconstructing the bad roads.

Amajor described the government’s gesture to the Amuzukwu community in the state capital city, as symbolic.

Speaking further, the President General of Amuzukwu Autonomous Community, Chief Sir P.I. Nweke said the gesture has addressed the infrastructural needs of the people residing in the area.

He said, “Before now, this Umuokoo Road (one of the dilapidated roads in the community) was impassible and the residents, therefore, had it very tough. But today, the story has changed! One can even drive his car or tricycle into his abode with no stress; my people are very happy and it’s a thing of great joy for us that the Speaker made a promise to construct these roads and in less than 48 hours after, work began in earnest.

While speaking about the project, the Executive Director of Pumeco Construction Company, an indigenous company handling the road projects in Amuzukwu Community, Engr. Emeka Ezeanyagu said the company has concluded the construction of Umuokoo and Umuwaya internal roads in Amuzukwu and was almost done with the reconstruction of Amuzukwu to Umuezeagwu road.

He also disclosed that the company would move its equipment to Umueze and Afaraukwu Umuahia Ibeku communities for more construction of roads as contracted.