25.1 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Abia’s Ikpeazu completes construction of Amuzukwu Road projects

Ohanaeze youths call for removal of Army checkpoints…

The inside story of Ogbunka Kingship crisis

When Minister meets face –to-face with NIPRD’s challenges

ISWAP: Abba-Gana overthrown in bloody battle, Abu Dawud…

TI Corruption Rating: CNPP urges Buhari to sack…

Insecurity: Ganduje seeks ban on cattle movement from…

2023: Nigeria needs PDP to tackle bad governance…

Boko Haram kills 2 Policemen, abducts two others,…

PDP fumes as President Buhari breaks COVID 19…

Features

Ohanaeze youths call for removal of Army checkpoints in Southeast, kick against extortion of motorists

An Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Youth Council, (OYC), has called on the new Chief of Army Staff Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru to act quickly to withdraw all army checkpoints in the South East to avoid possible community clash between the army and Igbo youths.


Ohanaeze also asked the Army to warn operatives posted to the region to desist from employing youths to extort motorists on their behalf and put an end to the extortion commuters or be ready to deal with resistance from irate youths.


The youth organization, in a statement by its President, Igboayaka O. Igboayaka, issued to newsmen on Sunday, noted that such acts, apart from the risk and danger it poses to life, is also a deliberate scheme to frustrate Igbo travellers heading to their different destinations.
Ohanaeze youths posited that all the federal and State highways in Igbo land which include Owerri Onitsha express, Owerri-Port Harcourt express, Enugu-Benue express, Asaba-Benin express, Owerri-Aba express, Aba-Port Harcourt express, Umuahia-Akwa Ibom-Calabar, Enugu-Awka express etc are occupied by alleged indisciplined and criminal minded soldiers and police, who severally have shot drivers and passengers at a slight provocation because of fifty and hundred Naira.

The group, however, advised Igbo youths to resist the urge of becoming tools for the army who recruit them at various checkpoints to embark on such illegal and criminal ventures, adding that it exposes them to danger and corruption.


According to him, five Igbo youths died sometime last year at the military checkpoint while in the process of collecting money from motorists for the army personnel.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Kano Govt to integrate repatriated Almajiris into free, compulsory education scheme

Editor

Community Policing : CP Habu Fetes Ganduje, Doguwa, Others With Award Of Excellence

Editor

Senator Chris Ngige, our source of sorrow and pain, says Alor Community

Editor

Hicolumn makes giant entry into the market November 26

Editor

Nnewi community launches N100m Education Trust Fund

Editor

LCovid-19: TB Joshua continues to liberate the world

Editor

UNESCO jingle: LASU alumni’s entry makes top 10, as student receives Diana Award 2020

Editor

Journalists seek aid from ‘WaterAid Nigeria’

Editor

2020 Int’l day against human trafficking: NHRC calls for more sensitization, speedy trial of offenders

Editor

NNPC chief restates support for removal of fuel subsidy

Editor

Year 2020: I envision an encouraging future, says Olumakaiye

Editor

Dear grips Imo LG chairmen over looming sack

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More