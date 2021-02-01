30 C
Court summons IGP Adamu over disregard to its orderBy Ameh Ejekwonyilo

A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu to appear before it on February  4 over his alleged continued disobedience to lawful order of the court. 

The outgoing police chief whose summon has been served on him at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, is to show cause in court why contempt charges should not be filed against him to commit him to prison. 


Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu issued the summon against the IGP following the alleged refusal to reinstate a forcefully retired Deputy Commissioner of police DCP Mr Patrick Okoli. 


A Federal High Court had voided and set aside the forceful retirement of Okoli from the force on the grounds that due process of law was not followed in the purported retirement.  


The court while ordering the reinstatement of the DCP Okoli, imposed a fine of N10 million as punitive cost against the police authorities. 


Although the police challenged the High Court verdict at the Court of Appeal, it lost as the appellate court affirmed the decision of the lower court. 


In compliance with the Court of Appeal decision,  DCP Okoli was reinstated via a letter and in another letter was again issued retiring him compulsorily by police authorities.  In a form 48 filed against the IGP,  the Police authorities were accused of toying with the order of court deliberately and leave of court to file contempt charge against the police chief was sought. 


Justice Ijeoma after listening to arguments canvassed by Mr Arinze Solomon Eggo, counsel to the applicant, issued an order directing the IGP to appear before her court on Thursday February 4.


An enrol order signed by the Judge read in part “An order of this court is hereby made mandating the Inspector General of Police to appear before this court on the 4th day of February 2021 at 9am to show cause why a contempt proceeding should not be taken against the Inspector General of Police for refusal to obey the judgment of the Court in this matter which judgment was affirmed by the Court of Appeal.


“This summons shall be served forthwith.
Subsequently, the judge slated February 4 for the IGP to appear before the court.

