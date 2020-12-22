23.1 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Military refuses to join issue with Zulum over…

COVID-19: FG imposes fresh measures

Orya Sues For Unity Among Tiv Elite

Benue Minority Community Calls For Restoration Of Council…

Banditry: Operation Sahel Sanity gets extension

2020 budget: NASS won’t approve another extension request,…

2021 Budget:N/Assembly passes N13.58tri

Friday Abduction: Zulum expresses worry over routine attacks…

Community Policing : CP Habu Fetes Ganduje, Doguwa,…

*’Buhari has wiped our tears with return of…

Cover

COVID-19: FG imposes fresh measures

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The Federal Government has imposed fresh measures to check the spread of COVID-19 across the country.

The chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, disclosed this at a press briefing of the task force in Abuja on Monday.

He said that PresidentMuhammadu Buhari has approved the measures in the face of rise in infections across the country.

The SGF disclosed that as part of the measures, guests at weddings, conferences, and sporting activities among others will be restricted to 50.

The government also ordered the closure of all bars, nightclubs, and restaurants.

He said, “The PTF has surveyed developments and actions taken by governments around the world, assessed our domestic environment and has accordingly submitted its recommendations to Mr President on immediate measures to be taken.

“Accordingly, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has authorised the PTF to engage with the states and the FCT to assume full ownership of this stage of the response by deploying legal structures and resources, including enforcement to manage the pandemic within their jurisdictions.

“In line with the authorisation, the PTF wishes to issue the following advisories to sub-national entities for implementation over the next five weeks because these activities are considered super spreader events:

a. Close All bars, night clubs, pubs and event centres, and recreational venues;

b. Close all restaurants except those providing services to hotel residents; takeaways, home deliveries and drive-ins shall remain closed;

c. Restrict all informal and formal festivity events including weddings, conferences, congresses, office parties, concerts, seminars, sporting activities, end of year events shall be restricted to not more than 50 persons;

d. Limit All gatherings linked to religious events to less than 50% capacity of the facility of use during which physical distancing; mandatory use of face masks shall be strictly enforced

e. Where more than 50 persons are attending, any such events, the gathering should be held outdoors only;

f. Public transportation systems are to carry passengers not more than 50% of their capacity in compliance with social distancing rules.

g. Enforce compliance with NPI protocols especially the advisory on wearing of face masks in public spaces.”

Mustapha added that to reduce overcrowding in public spaces, markets, shopping centres, offices and schools, states are advised to implement the following:

a. Encourage virtual meetings in government Offices. The leadership of such offices are to ensure that all offices are well-ventilated offices, and encourage staff to work from home where possible;

b. All government staff on GL.12 and below are to stay at home for the next 5 weeks; Permanent Secretaries and Chief Executives are to be held accountable for enforcing NPI rules in their domains with frequent spot checks;

c. The PTF on the advice of the Federal Ministry of Education, expects that schools would have vacated from the 18th December 2020 and remain closed till at least the 18th of January, 2021 to enable the measures introduced to take effect;

d. All persons above the age of 60yrs and/or with comorbidities are to be encouraged to stay at home and avoid crowds;

e. All non-essential travels – both domestic and international during the holiday season are seriously discouraged;

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

COVID-19: NAFDAC invites, Iwu, Abalaka, Fr. Arazu, others for clinical trial of their herbal remedies

Editor

Senate Introduces Bill Legalising Virtual Court Proceedings

Editor

Troops arrest 10 herdsmen for destroying farms in Benue

Editor

NCC pledges increased collaboration with tertiary institutions

Editor

Reps reject cattle colonies, back ranches

Editor

Govs unveils ring road for 5 S/East states From Maurice Okafor Enugu

Editor

ACF Crisis: Stakeholders differ, sue for peace

Editor

This election is far from over – Trump

Editor

NCC approves e-SIM trial for MTN, 9mobile

Editor

Over 300 businessmen trapped in China risk starvation – CLO

Editor

COVID 19: PDP Caucus Asks President Buhari to rescind decision to relax lockdown

Editor

3 suspected bomb makers arrested in Edo

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More