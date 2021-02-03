Emergency Response: FAAN Conducts Successful Mock Exercise At MAKIA As Airport Manager Harps On Team Work

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) on Wednesday, conducted a successful Aircraft Mock Crach Exercise at Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) that involved all airport stakeholders, including security agencies who synergized to carry out the exercise designed to test the readiness of the airport authorities to respond to emergency and disaster management.



Speaking briefly after the exercise MAKIA Regional Manager, Mr. Gambo Abubakar Aboki who described the exercise as, “superb,” urged all agencies working at the airport to develop the spirt of team work so as to safeguard lives and property and maintain safety at the airport at all times.



According to him, the event was organized to test capability of stakeholders in case of emergency or disaster that require rescue operation at the airport.



He said he was impressed at the all security agencies and departments at the airport swiftly responded to the Mock Exercise, an indication that the airport remains ever ready to contend with any eventuality.



“He added that, ” this exercise is designed to test the ability and capability of stakeholders in case of emergency for rescue operation.

“We also took note of mistakes made during the exercise so that we can correct them. All that was done was to ensure that we work together as a team, because team work is very important.”



He added that, “the success of the event shows that we are ready to protect lives and property here in MAKIA. I want us to continue with this team spirit, and always ensure that we synergize when issues such as security threats and disaster management arises in the airport.”



The AUTHORITY reports that the Mock Exercise which comes up in every two years featured all security agencies, para-military agencies, including the Red Cross, among other stakeholders.