Widows call for better treatment of members

From Isaac Ojo, Ifeoma Ejiofor Nnewi 02/02/21

Widows under the umbrella of Widows’ Rights, Care and Development Initiative (WRCDI) have resolved to get better treatment for their members.



This fact came to the fore during the meeting of the coordinators and secretaries of the group in the twenty one local government areas of Anambra State hosted by the Chairman, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ohaneze Mass Transit, Chief Justin Brown Anyadike.



The host in his welcome address noted that many of empowerment schemes put together for the widows don’t normally get to them.

Chief Anyadike expressed worry that rather than allow the schemes get to the intended audience, some affluent persons who should be grateful to the Almighty God for His mercies on them still go ahead and steal what belongs to the widows.



He said that he was ready to partner with group to get what rightly belong to them at federal, state and local government area level.

Chief Anyadike said that he is being supportive of the widows’ cause because of the Biblical injunction that says that God is the husband of widows.



“I pity anyone who is trying to take a widow for granted, such individuals will not only be fighting against a mere mortar but the Almighty God who has willingly volunteered to be their husbands.



“I commend the owners of this vision to positively empower the widows in Nigeria, this is worthy gesture that should be encouraged by all and sundry,” he stressed.



Rev Uchenna Izuehie who actually prayed and counselled the widows during the meeting urged the members of the group to always stay strong no matter what the society is throwing at them.



He said that the death of a spouse though could be so painful should not be the end of the world.



Rev Uchenna Izuehie said that the initiative would really go a long way to alleviate the sufferings of the widows.



A spokesperson for the widows at the occasion said that the widows because of their vulnerability have been used and dumped by certain unscrupulous elements who are pretending to be fighting their cause.



She decried the level of abuse, intimidation, discrimination, isolation, neglect and outright ejection the widows are subjected to in many communities.



The Chairman, Chief Executive Officer CEO of Great ICC Oil Industry, Great ICC Properties and Great ICC Investment, Mr Chukwudi C also took out time to identify with the group.