35 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Cancer care services to be covered by NHIS…

Beijing makes efforts to ensure people who choose…

Dr. Okwenna in Ekwusigo calls for end to…

WTO: Okonjo-Iweala becomes sole candidate as South Korean…

CBN orders closure of Crypto Currency accounts

After eliminating 52 B’Haram fighters, Theatre Commander urges…

China’s 823 poor counties achieve total online retail…

China sees notable achievements in protection and utilization…

China to regulate algorithm application for better protection…

Xinjiang officials and residents use personal experience to…

Politics

Dr. Okwenna in Ekwusigo calls for end to opposition politics for Anambra PDP

 From Ada Udogu, Awka

Frontline governorship aspirant for this year’s election in Anambra State, Dr Ifedi Okwenna, has called on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to unite and work hard to takeover governance of the state in this year’s election. He said that 16 years of opposition politics is enough for a party that visibly dominate every other party in the state.

The former Commissioner for Environment, Mineral Resources, Science and Technology in Anambra State, made this call while addressing a large gathering of PDP members who came to welcome him, as part of his tour of Ekwusigo Local Government at the weekend.

The Ugwumba Osumenyi and Ozubulu, asked PDP members to unite to form a formidable front, strong enough to smoke the ruling APGA government out of the Agu Awka Government House in the November 6, election. He reminded them that despite the wide acceptance of PDP in Anambra State, nothing should be taken to chance. “PDP must ensure that the best of the aspirants capable of  winning the election is nominated to carry the banner of our party” . According to Dr. Okwenna, “PDP candidate should not be the person that only have the capacity to win the governorship primaries, but one with great capacity, network and statewide acceptability to win the governorship election later this year”.

Dr Okwenna told Ndi Ekwusigo to support him in the party primaries not only because he is a member of the Igwe’s cabinet in Ozubulu, and therefore a homeboy,  but also the best qualified aspirant in the race. “My knowledge of Anambra State, my experience and level of preparedness puts me well above others and I am going to give you good and inclusive governance”, Dr Okwenna stated.

He lamented that the Ozubulu Industrial Complex, and the Ozubulu Machine Tool Industry, proposed to be built in Ozubulu by previous governments in both old and new Anambra States, and later abandoned, have now been disposed, by the present government.

He assured Ndi Ekwusigo that when elected governor, their Local Government will be designated as Industrial hub, as well as one of the agricultural belts of the State. Dr. Okwenna stated that Anambra State Industrial Development Centre shall be built in Ekwusigo. The Centre according to him, shall promote research, develop templates, build molds, design machinery and component parts and act as incubation and handsome centres for young technicians, technologist, engineers and industrialists.

Welcoming Dr. Okwenna, the Local Government Party Chairman, Engr. Gozie Igwe, commended him for his innovative and ideas-driven campaign. Engr Igwe said he’s not in any doubt about Okwenna’s competence and capacity to provide good governance if elected.

The Minority Leader of the Anambra State House of Assembly, who hails from Ekwusigo, Hon. Onyebuchi Offor, thanked Dr. Okwenna for the tour, and for the issue-based campaign which he has been running. He enjoined him to work hard to pick the ticket of the party as his emergence will smoothen PDP’s pathway to victory in the elections scheduled for November, 2021.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

ALGON: Dissident group collapses, pledges loyalty to Hon Alabi

Editor

2023: APC ticket is open to everyone, says PGF boss

Editor

Kano LG Polls: KANSIEC holds workshop for Electoral Officers

Editor

Edo, Ondo guber: IPAC thumbs up INEC on post COVID 19 elections policy

Editor

Umahi flags off APC membership registration in Ebonyi, as Police avert PDP factions clash at party secretariat

Editor

Kogi: PDP rejects Judgment of State High Court on Governorship Primary

Editor

Development of My Zone, Scholarship for 300 Less Privileged University Students Sacrosanct – Sen. Binos

Editor

Enugu APC backs Gbazuagu on FG’s 1000 jobs recruitment appointment

Editor

BAYELSA GUBER: LIBERATION MOVEMENT AND VIJAH OPUAMA’S PETITION; CHIEF SYLVA, CHIEF TIMI ALAIBE, OTITA-FORCE AND OTHERS, RIDING A DEAD HORSE

Editor

Reactions Trail Ortom’s Supreme Court Victory

Editor

PDP institutionalised culture of contract fraud in NDDC – APC

Editor

Akeredolu constitutes six member hand over committee

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More