Dr. Okwenna in Ekwusigo calls for end to opposition politics for Anambra PDP

From Ada Udogu, Awka

Frontline governorship aspirant for this year’s election in Anambra State, Dr Ifedi Okwenna, has called on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to unite and work hard to takeover governance of the state in this year’s election. He said that 16 years of opposition politics is enough for a party that visibly dominate every other party in the state.

The former Commissioner for Environment, Mineral Resources, Science and Technology in Anambra State, made this call while addressing a large gathering of PDP members who came to welcome him, as part of his tour of Ekwusigo Local Government at the weekend.

The Ugwumba Osumenyi and Ozubulu, asked PDP members to unite to form a formidable front, strong enough to smoke the ruling APGA government out of the Agu Awka Government House in the November 6, election. He reminded them that despite the wide acceptance of PDP in Anambra State, nothing should be taken to chance. “PDP must ensure that the best of the aspirants capable of winning the election is nominated to carry the banner of our party” . According to Dr. Okwenna, “PDP candidate should not be the person that only have the capacity to win the governorship primaries, but one with great capacity, network and statewide acceptability to win the governorship election later this year”.

Dr Okwenna told Ndi Ekwusigo to support him in the party primaries not only because he is a member of the Igwe’s cabinet in Ozubulu, and therefore a homeboy, but also the best qualified aspirant in the race. “My knowledge of Anambra State, my experience and level of preparedness puts me well above others and I am going to give you good and inclusive governance”, Dr Okwenna stated.

He lamented that the Ozubulu Industrial Complex, and the Ozubulu Machine Tool Industry, proposed to be built in Ozubulu by previous governments in both old and new Anambra States, and later abandoned, have now been disposed, by the present government.

He assured Ndi Ekwusigo that when elected governor, their Local Government will be designated as Industrial hub, as well as one of the agricultural belts of the State. Dr. Okwenna stated that Anambra State Industrial Development Centre shall be built in Ekwusigo. The Centre according to him, shall promote research, develop templates, build molds, design machinery and component parts and act as incubation and handsome centres for young technicians, technologist, engineers and industrialists.

Welcoming Dr. Okwenna, the Local Government Party Chairman, Engr. Gozie Igwe, commended him for his innovative and ideas-driven campaign. Engr Igwe said he’s not in any doubt about Okwenna’s competence and capacity to provide good governance if elected.

The Minority Leader of the Anambra State House of Assembly, who hails from Ekwusigo, Hon. Onyebuchi Offor, thanked Dr. Okwenna for the tour, and for the issue-based campaign which he has been running. He enjoined him to work hard to pick the ticket of the party as his emergence will smoothen PDP’s pathway to victory in the elections scheduled for November, 2021.