35 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Cancer care services to be covered by NHIS…

Beijing makes efforts to ensure people who choose…

Dr. Okwenna in Ekwusigo calls for end to…

WTO: Okonjo-Iweala becomes sole candidate as South Korean…

CBN orders closure of Crypto Currency accounts

After eliminating 52 B’Haram fighters, Theatre Commander urges…

China’s 823 poor counties achieve total online retail…

China sees notable achievements in protection and utilization…

China to regulate algorithm application for better protection…

Xinjiang officials and residents use personal experience to…

Business Cover

WTO: Okonjo-Iweala becomes sole candidate as South Korean withdraws

By Ralph Christopher 

South Korea’s candidate for the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Yoo Myung-Hee, has announced she will withdraw from the race.

The decision clears the path for Nigeria’s Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who the General Council announced late last year as the consensus candidate.

The World Trade Organization’s General Council Chairpereon, David Walker, announced in last October, that Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala had garnered the most support among WTO members to become the next global trade chief, but her appointment was vetoed by the United States.

Interestingly, Korea’s Trade Minister, Yoo Myung-hee, announced on Friday that she would withdraw her candidacy for the next World Trade Organization (WTO) Director-General.

Korea will continue to work with responsibility for the restoration of the multilateral trading system, she stated.

NOI, as she is fondly called, will be the first female and first African to head the WTO if affirmed by its 164 members.

Myunghee1’s withdrawal does not mean @NOIweala immediately becomes the WTO next Director-General.

That appointment is taken in a formal decision by the WTO’s 164 members.

Since the US is the only WTO member blocking Okonjo-Iweala’s candidacy, it remains to be seen whether the President Joe Biden’s administration will reverse the Donald Trump administration’s veto and support Okonjo-Iweala.

If there is no opposition from any WTO members, the chairman of the WTO General Council, David Walker, can announce the resumption of the WTO meeting suspended last October to consider the appointment of a new Director-General.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

FG inaugurates committee to expand broadband penetration in Nigeria

Editor

Imo Guber S/Court Judgment: Danger looms for Nigerian Judiciary – Coalition

Editor

Transformation of NSE into a profit seeking entity on course – Onyema

Editor

Electricity: What neighbouring countries owe

Editor

CP Mba, others redeployed to commands, formations

Editor

Sokoto gets N6.612billion, Kano N1.710billion, as FG bails out states again

Editor

DSS uncovers plot to incite religious violence

Editor

You’ve no right to sell national assets to fund 2021 budget, SERAP warns Buhari

Editor

Abacha Loot: Reps probe AGF over N6bn legal fee

Editor

Overall Commander of Kogi Kidnappers arrested with 20 Gang members (PHOTOS)

Editor

KEDCO to sensitize 104 communities in Kano, Katsina, Jigawa on power sector

Editor

Bonny indigenous seafarers lament neglect by NPA, multinationals

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More